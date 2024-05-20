Old Firm Final: Celtic vs Rangers Scottish Cup Final

Celtic vs Rangers: Clash of Titans in the Scottish Cup Final

Epic Showdown at Hampden Park

As the Scottish Cup final approaches, all eyes turn to Hampden Park where Celtic are set to battle their fierce rivals, Rangers, in a contest that promises to redefine the term ‘historic rivalry’. This Saturday, the stage is set for a duel that could see Celtic clinch a domestic double, adding to the drama of the Old Firm derby.

Season of Silverware

Celtic, fresh from their Scottish Premiership triumph—their 54th league title—secured by narrow wins including a 3-2 victory over St Mirren, are now aiming to bolster their trophy cabinet further. Notably, their recent win featured standout performances from Matt O’Riley, Kyogo Furuhashi, and Luis Palma. On the other side, Rangers, not to be underestimated, claimed the Scottish League Cup earlier this season. Despite their success, they have found themselves bested by Celtic in recent encounters, including a 2-1 defeat just two weeks prior to the final.

Viewing Details for Fans

For those eager to catch every moment of this electrifying match, it kicks off at 3pm BST this Saturday. UK fans can watch the live broadcast on BBC One Scotland or stream the match via the BBC iPlayer and Sport website, along with the Premier Sports streaming service.

Team Updates

Celtic approach the final with a strong squad, although the participation of Stephen Welsh remains uncertain after he was pulled from a recent match. Rangers face more significant challenges on the injury front, potentially missing several key players including John Souttar and Connor Goldson, which could impact their defensive stability.

Predicted Outcome

The dynamics between these two teams, particularly Celtic’s recent upper hand, suggest a tightly contested final with Celtic likely to edge out Rangers. I predict for this match a 3-1 win for Celtic, reinforcing their dominance in Scottish football.