Preview: Europa League Final – Atalanta vs Leverkusen Details

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen: How to Watch the Europa League Final

Showdown in Dublin

Tonight, Atalanta take on Bayer Leverkusen in what promises to be a thrilling Europa League Final. The Italian side are determined to thwart the unbeaten German champions, who clinched their first Bundesliga title under Xabi Alonso without losing a single game.

Atalanta’s Remarkable Journey

Atalanta’s journey to the final has been nothing short of spectacular. They caused the shock of the tournament by defeating Liverpool in the quarter-finals, a feat that has set them up for this crucial clash against Leverkusen. The atmosphere in Dublin is expected to be electric as both teams vie for European glory.

TV and Streaming Information

TV Channel

In the UK, fans can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage begins at 7pm BST, with the kick-off scheduled for 8pm.

Live Stream

For those who prefer online viewing, subscribers can stream the match live via the Discovery+ app and website.

As Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen prepare for this decisive encounter, football fans around the world are eagerly anticipating a night of high drama and exceptional football.