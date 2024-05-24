Ally McCoist: “Man United Will Sack Erik Ten Hag Regardless of FA Cup Final”

Erik ten Hag’s Future at Manchester United: Is an FA Cup Win Enough?

As Manchester United prepares to face Manchester City in the FA Cup final, the speculation around Erik ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford intensifies. Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist, in an insightful discussion with talkSPORT BET, shared his candid thoughts on the precarious position of Ten Hag, the potential arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, and the recent omission of Marcus Rashford from the England squad.

Erik ten Hag: A Manager on the Brink?

Erik ten Hag’s tenure at Manchester United has been under scrutiny, and according to Ally McCoist, even an FA Cup triumph might not be sufficient to secure his position. McCoist opined, “I don’t even think a win in the FA Cup final will be enough for Erik ten Hag. I just think in 99% of cases, new people will want to bring their own men in.”

This sentiment highlights the inevitable changes that come with new ownership. The rumoured INEOS takeover suggests that the new proprietors would likely want their own manager, disregarding Ten Hag’s potential achievements. McCoist added, “I understand people saying that they think INEOS will come in and want to give everyone a clean slate, but I just feel the new owners will want their own manager in.”

The buck may stop with the manager, but McCoist rightly pointed out that the players must also bear responsibility for their performances. “The players really do need to take some responsibility as well for some of the performances throughout the season. I think there will be massive changes at United among the playing staff, and I reckon no matter what happens on Saturday, the manager will be changed too.”

Mauricio Pochettino: The Ideal Replacement?

The prospect of Mauricio Pochettino taking the helm at Manchester United has been a subject of discussion for years. With his recent departure from Chelsea, McCoist sees a viable opportunity for the Argentine to make his move. “I could actually see Mauricio Pochettino going to Manchester United,” McCoist stated. “It’s a massive job at Old Trafford and he’s been linked with the role for a few years now, so it wouldn’t surprise me to tell you the truth, you could see it happening.”

Pochettino’s knack for nurturing young talent is something United could benefit from. With a crop of promising youngsters breaking into the first team, his expertise could be invaluable. “He’s shown what he’s able to do with young players at Chelsea and that would benefit a lot of the young talent coming through the ranks who have broken into the first team this season,” McCoist noted.

However, McCoist also acknowledged the enormity of the task ahead. “Both United and Chelsea just haven’t got it right in recent years and there needs to be massive changes in the playing squad at Old Trafford as well – I just don’t think a lot of the squad are up to the task. That’s going to take the best part of 18 months to two years to solve – there’s no quick fix.”

Marcus Rashford: A Justified Omission?

Gareth Southgate’s decision to omit Marcus Rashford from the England squad for Euro 2024 has sparked debate, but McCoist believes it was the right call. “I think it’s the right decision,” he said. “I’ve got nothing against Marcus Rashford, but his form has dipped and it hasn’t been good enough to get into the squad.”

Rashford’s form slump, combined with the emergence of other English talents, has complicated his inclusion. McCoist highlighted the impressive performances of Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon, and Jarrod Bowen, who have all made compelling cases for their selection. “On top of that, several English attacking players who can play in his position have been out of this world, whether it be Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon or Jarrod Bowen.”

The competition for places is fierce, and while it is unfortunate for Rashford, McCoist sees the rationale behind Southgate’s decision. “It’s been a double whammy in that respect – while he’s been out of form, there’s been players in the Premier League who have leapfrogged him in Gareth Southgate’s mind. I don’t take any pleasure in saying it, but I think it’s the correct decision.”

Conclusion

As Manchester United stands on the cusp of potential FA Cup glory, the underlying uncertainty about Erik ten Hag’s future looms large. Ally McCoist’s insights underscore the complexities of managerial tenures in the ever-volatile world of football. Whether it’s Ten Hag’s possible departure, Pochettino’s potential arrival, or Rashford’s international exclusion, the dynamics at Old Trafford remain as intriguing as ever. As the footballing world watches closely, the forthcoming decisions will undoubtedly shape the club’s trajectory in the years to come.