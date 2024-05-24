Report: Manchester United ‘Hold Talks’ With Chelsea-Linked Head Coach

Man Utd Engage in Talks with Kieran McKenna Amid Erik ten Hag Uncertainty

Manchester United have potentially signalled the end of Erik ten Hag’s tenure at Old Trafford. Reports from Sky Sports News on Thursday night revealed that initial discussions have been held with Ipswich Town manager, Kieran McKenna. This development comes amid growing uncertainty regarding ten Hag’s future with the club.

McKenna’s Remarkable Rise

Kieran McKenna’s stock has risen dramatically, following his impressive feat of guiding Ipswich Town from League One to the Premier League in just a year. His efforts were recognised at the LMA Awards, where he clinched the Manager of the Year award, edging out notable names like Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta. Despite expressing a commitment to Ipswich, it appears McKenna may be ready for a new challenge, with his current club struggling to secure his long-term future.

Potential Suitors Line Up

Initially, Chelsea and Brighton were believed to be the primary contenders for McKenna’s signature. Chelsea are actively seeking a successor to Mauricio Pochettino, and McKenna is reportedly on a shortlist alongside Thomas Frank and Enzo Maresca. Brighton, following the departure of Roberto De Zerbi, have also shown significant interest in the 38-year-old manager.

United’s Strategic Considerations

Sky Sports reports that Manchester United’s new chief executive, Omar Berrada, and technical director, Jason Wilcox, met with McKenna’s representatives last week. This meeting signifies United’s intent to keep their managerial options open. McKenna’s history with the club, having served as an assistant coach under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as well as his role as Under-18 manager, adds to his appeal.

Future of Erik ten Hag

There is no definitive word yet on Erik ten Hag’s future. However, the timing of these talks suggests that United are seriously considering their alternatives. The fate of the Dutchman might hinge on the outcome of the FA Cup final against Manchester City. A victory could secure his position, while a defeat might expedite his departure.

In conclusion, Manchester United’s engagement with Kieran McKenna highlights a strategic move amid managerial uncertainty. As the football world waits for the FA Cup final, the future of both ten Hag and McKenna remains a topic of keen interest. Credit to Sky Sports News for the original reporting on this evolving situation.