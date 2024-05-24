Mike McGrath: Premier League Legends Targeted by Saudi League for Free

Saudi Arabia Ready To Wait For Premier League Stars

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) is gearing up for a significant boost as two of the Premier League’s biggest stars, Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, are set to become Bosman free-transfer targets next season. This strategic move by Saudi Arabian clubs, as reported by Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, underscores the league’s ambitious expansion plans.

Ambitious Targets: De Bruyne and Salah

Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, both in the final year of their contracts, are being keenly eyed by Saudi Arabian clubs. “Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah will be Bosman free-transfer targets next season, with Saudi Arabian clubs willing to wait for two of the Premier League’s biggest stars if they cannot land them this summer,” writes McGrath. This calculated patience speaks volumes about the SPL’s strategic vision.

Saudi Pro League’s Expansion Strategy

The SPL’s interest in De Bruyne and Salah is part of a broader strategy to elevate the league’s profile on the global stage. Having already lured high-profile players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema, the SPL aims to further bolster its star-studded lineup. “De Bruyne and Salah would add to the stable of stars in the SPL, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema leaving Europe for the Middle East since its launch,” McGrath notes.

This focus on attracting top talent aligns with Saudi Arabia’s long-term plans, including hosting the World Cup in 2034. By securing players of De Bruyne’s and Salah’s calibre, the SPL not only enhances its competitive edge but also its global appeal.

Contract Situations and Potential Moves

Kevin De Bruyne’s current contract with Manchester City and Mohamed Salah’s with Liverpool both expire next season, making them prime targets for the SPL. De Bruyne, a pivotal figure at Manchester City, has one season left on his contract. Despite showing no signs of dissatisfaction, Saudi interest remains strong.

Similarly, Salah, who has spent seven years at Liverpool, also has one year remaining on his contract. Despite a recent £150 million bid from Al-Ittihad being rejected, the interest persists. Salah’s recent statement on social media reflects his commitment to Liverpool for the upcoming season. “We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season,” Salah posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.”

Looking Ahead

As the SPL continues to expand, the potential acquisition of De Bruyne and Salah on free transfers could be a game-changer. This move would not only boost the league’s quality but also its international standing. The willingness of Saudi clubs to wait for these stars underlines a strategic patience and a clear vision for the future of football in the region.