Match Report: Newcastle United Smashed 8-0 in Post-Season Friendly

Newcastle United Thrashed 8-0 by A-League All Stars in Post-Season Friendly

Newcastle United endured a humbling 8-0 defeat at the hands of the A-League All Stars in a post-season friendly held in Melbourne. The result showcased the disparity in experience between Eddie Howe’s youthful squad and a team featuring the top talents from Australia and New Zealand’s premier league.

Wholesale Changes and Early Setbacks

Eddie Howe opted for significant changes to the squad that triumphed over Spurs on penalties earlier in the week. The Newcastle side, featuring numerous young players, struggled to compete against a more seasoned All Stars team. The match began poorly for Newcastle, with Ben Old netting the opening goal just five minutes in. The situation deteriorated rapidly as Nicolas Milanovic and Adam Taggart added two more goals before the half-time whistle, putting the All Stars up 3-0.

Second Half Woes and Defensive Lapses

The second half saw little improvement from Newcastle. Apostolos Stamatelopoulos found the back of the net twice, further compounding Newcastle’s misery. Jake Hollman, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, and Bozhidar Kraev also scored, completing a comprehensive rout for the All Stars. The defeat highlighted the gap between Newcastle’s youthful lineup and the experienced players they faced.

Criticism and Reflections

The timing of the tour was criticised by former England and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer, who called it “madness.” Eddie Howe echoed this sentiment, reflecting on the challenges faced by his young squad. “That was a tough one for our young lads. You can see probably the gap between experience and youth,” said Howe. He added, “I don’t think we could have [played any of the first-team players], especially when you combine the travelling time that we’ve had and the quick time between games, it was too big of a risk of injuries and we couldn’t afford that.”

Howe admitted that the All Stars played well and forced many mistakes from his side. “A lot of our players need to reflect on that and see what they need to do to come back stronger,” he noted.

Missing Key Players and Upcoming Competitions

The Newcastle squad was without several key players, including Bruno Guimaraes and Miguel Almiron, who had already left to prepare for the Copa America. England full-back Kieran Trippier was one of the few experienced players in the squad but remained on the bench alongside Lewis Hall and Elliot Anderson during the match.

With the brief tour of Australia now concluded, Newcastle’s players will return home to prepare for upcoming international commitments. Several will be gearing up for the European Championship in Germany, which kicks off on 14 June. The Copa America will follow the next week in the United States, adding to the busy schedule for Newcastle’s international stars.

Looking Ahead

The defeat in Melbourne, while disappointing, serves as a learning experience for Newcastle’s young talents. The club will aim to regroup and strengthen ahead of the new season, using the lessons learned from this challenging post-season friendly. The focus now shifts to ensuring the squad is well-prepared and rested for the demands of the upcoming competitions and the new Premier League season.