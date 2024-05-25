Report: De Zerbi “Still in Contention” For Major Premier League Job

Roberto De Zerbi in Contention for Chelsea Job: Evaluating the Options

Roberto De Zerbi’s Candidacy

Chelsea have yet to rule out Roberto De Zerbi as they narrow down their list of candidates to replace Mauricio Pochettino as head coach. De Zerbi, although considered an outsider at this point, remains a potential choice. The Telegraph‘s Matt Law reports that Chelsea are evaluating a shortlist of four candidates, with De Zerbi’s inclusion not entirely confirmed but still possible.

De Zerbi, currently at Brighton, would cost Chelsea around £5 million in compensation—significantly lower than the £15 million fee that would have been required if he were still under contract. His ability to adapt to Chelsea’s club structure, working alongside sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, will be crucial if he is to succeed in securing the position.

Financial Implications and Suitability

The financial aspect of hiring De Zerbi is advantageous for Chelsea. His compensation fee of £5 million is relatively modest compared to the buy-out clauses of other candidates. Enzo Maresca, for instance, has a buy-out clause at Leicester City around £10 million, while Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna’s is less than half that amount. Thomas Frank of Brentford, another candidate, renewed his contract in 2022, which increased his buy-out to £3 million.

De Zerbi’s style of football could be a good fit for Chelsea. Known for his possession-based approach, he led Brighton to a respectable finish in the Premier League, securing European competition in his first season and finishing 11th in the recent season. His tactical philosophy aligns with Chelsea’s preference for attractive, attacking football.

Internal Support and Familiarity

Internal support within Chelsea also plays a significant role in the decision-making process. Joe Shields, Chelsea’s director of recruitment and talent, has a history with Maresca from their time at Manchester City. Shields might advocate for Maresca based on their past collaboration, where they worked with emerging talents like Cole Palmer. Additionally, Sam Jewell, who recently joined Chelsea from Brighton as director of global recruitment, is familiar with De Zerbi. This connection could weigh in De Zerbi’s favour.

Moreover, Mykhailo Mudryk, who played under De Zerbi at Shakhtar Donetsk, and Moises Caicedo, Brighton’s record signing, may also influence the decision given their positive experiences with him.

Competitive Landscape

Chelsea’s competition for managerial talent extends beyond the Premier League. Kieran McKenna and Thomas Frank are also being considered by Manchester United as potential successors to Erik ten Hag, adding another layer of complexity to Chelsea’s decision. Brighton, too, are interested in McKenna, showcasing the demand for promising managerial talent.

Timeline and Decision-Making

Chelsea are expected to conduct further discussions over the weekend, aiming to finalise their decision by early June. The club is meticulously evaluating each candidate’s credentials and compatibility with their vision and structure. No clear favourite has emerged yet, highlighting the thoroughness of Chelsea’s approach.

Roberto De Zerbi’s potential move to Chelsea is contingent on several factors, including his ability to integrate into the club’s existing structure and his alignment with Chelsea’s footballing philosophy. While his compensation fee and internal connections are favourable, Chelsea must also consider the merits of other candidates like Maresca, McKenna, and Frank, each of whom brings distinct advantages.

As Chelsea strive to appoint the right successor to Mauricio Pochettino, they must balance financial considerations, managerial fit, and internal support. De Zerbi remains a viable candidate, but the decision will ultimately hinge on a comprehensive evaluation of all contenders.