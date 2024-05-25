Manchester City vs Man United: Viewing Details

Manchester City vs Manchester United: FA Cup Final Showdown at Wembley

This afternoon, Wembley Stadium will witness the highly anticipated FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United, marking the second consecutive season the rivals clash for the prestigious trophy.

City’s Quest for a Domestic Double

Pep Guardiola’s men come into this final with vivid memories of last year’s triumph, where they struck within 12 seconds and went on to secure the cup with a brace from Ilkay Gundogan. That victory capped off a treble-winning campaign. This season, with their Champions League aspirations dashed by Real Madrid, City aim to clinch a domestic double, with their fierce local rivals standing in their path once more.

Erik ten Hag’s Future in Jeopardy

Amid the excitement and tension, reports suggest that Erik ten Hag’s position as United manager hangs by a thread, with speculation that he will be sacked regardless of today’s result. These rumours add an extra layer of drama, potentially serving as a distraction for United as they prepare for this crucial encounter.

Watching the FA Cup Final

TV Channel: In the UK, the FA Cup final will be broadcast live and free-to-air on BBC One and ITV1. Coverage kicks off at 1.15 pm on BBC and 1.45 pm on ITV.

Live Stream: Fans can also stream the match live for free via the BBC iPlayer or ITVX website and app.

Get ready for what promises to be an electrifying battle as Manchester City and Manchester United vie for FA Cup glory at Wembley.