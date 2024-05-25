Will Man City or Arsenal pay £100mil For Newcastle Star?

Bruno Guimaraes: A Midfield Marvel Sought by Arsenal and Manchester City

Interest in Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes Intensifies

As the transfer window approaches, Arsenal and Manchester City are poised to vie for the services of Newcastle United’s midfield maestro, Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian, who cost Newcastle £40 million when he joined from Lyon two-and-a-half years ago, has consistently dazzled on Tyneside. His release clause, set at £100 million, expires on June 24, according to UOL Esporte, and interested clubs must act swiftly.

Arsenal’s Long-standing Admiration

Arsenal have long been admirers of the 26-year-old and are keen to bolster their midfield options this summer. Reports from Brazilian media suggest that Guimaraes’ camp is open to offers from Premier League rivals, adding fuel to the speculation. Arsenal’s intent to secure a top-tier midfielder like Guimaraes is clear as they aim to enhance their squad depth and quality.

Manchester City’s Strategic Moves

Manchester City’s interest in Guimaraes is equally fervent. The ongoing uncertainty surrounding their initial target, Lucas Paqueta, due to charges for betting breaches, has likely redirected their focus. Guimaraes fits the bill perfectly for City’s strategic requirements, given his prowess and Premier League experience. The possibility of paying the £100 million fee in three annual instalments makes the deal financially viable, even under Profit & Sustainability Rules.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Potential Distraction

Paris Saint-Germain also emerges as a potential suitor but may prioritize replacing Kylian Mbappe, who is linked with a move away. Despite the interest from abroad, Guimaraes is reportedly keen on staying in the Premier League, which could tilt the scales in favour of Arsenal or Manchester City.

Newcastle’s Stance and Eddie Howe’s Remarks

Newcastle United remain firm on their stance to accept only the full release clause, though some clubs might hope to negotiate a lower fee around the £80 million mark. Speaking on the matter, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe remarked in April, “I think it is something you don’t necessarily have control over, then I don’t tend to worry about it.”

Howe further expressed his desire to retain Guimaraes, stating, “I think, it goes without saying, my thoughts on Bruno’s situation are that we want to keep him, we want to build our team around him. He’s an integral part of what we are doing. I think his form has been very good. He seems very happy and settled. He will be thinking about, of course, a busy summer ahead and where hopefully we can take the team with him as a big part of it. But, as I say, we are not in control of it, so let’s see.”

With the clock ticking and the transfer market heating up, the pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes is set to be one of the summer’s most intriguing sagas. Both Arsenal and Manchester City have their eyes firmly on the prize, ready to make their move.