Report: Manchester City Star Future: MLS or Saudi Pro League?

Kevin De Bruyne’s Future: Saudi Arabia or MLS?

Advisors Meet with Saudi Clubs

Kevin De Bruyne’s advisors recently met with ten Saudi Arabian clubs in the Middle East ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, stirring speculation about the Belgian maestro’s next move, suggest a report by The Mirror. Despite these discussions, the 32-year-old playmaker is not believed to be inclined towards a lucrative switch to the Saudi Pro League. However, Al Hilal, a club with grand ambitions, views De Bruyne as a dream signing and is determined to sway his decision.

Roc Nation Sports and Star Players

Roc Nation Sports, the agency representing De Bruyne, also manages other football stars like Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Martinelli, and Lucas Paqueta. Top representatives Alan Redmond and Renato Martinez recently held face-to-face discussions with several top-tier Saudi clubs, including Al Hilal, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, and Al-Ittihad, during a swift, three-day business trip.

De Bruyne’s Likely Stay at Manchester City

Sources close to De Bruyne suggest he is more likely to extend his stay at Manchester City before eventually considering a move to the MLS, with San Diego FC having already shown preliminary interest. The six-time Premier League winner’s entourage has begun engaging with various potential suitors in the United States, anticipating the day when De Bruyne decides to conclude his illustrious career with City.

Guardiola’s Thoughts on De Bruyne’s Future

In February, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hinted at his own potential departure from the Etihad Stadium next year, emphasizing that De Bruyne’s future would be his own decision. Addressing the rumors of Saudi interest in De Bruyne, Guardiola stated, “It’s a question for him. I would love that he stays, but I don’t know. I listen, yeah, from some links, but I don’t know if he has an offer. I don’t know if Saudi Arabia wants him, I don’t know. I would love for him to stay here, of course. But everyone is everyone.”

Saudi Interest in Ederson and Bernardo Silva

De Bruyne is not the only Manchester City player attracting attention from Saudi clubs. Teammates Ederson and Bernardo Silva are also on their radar. Saudi clubs splashed out a staggering £701.3m on transfers last summer, reflecting their intent to lure top talent. Ederson’s future at City appears uncertain, while Bernardo Silva remains a target for both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Bernardo Silva’s Temptation and Commitment

Bernardo Silva, who was previously courted by Al Hilal, turned down a lucrative offer last summer and instead committed to fresh terms at City, incorporating a £50m release clause in his contract. In an interview with RTP, Silva candidly shared, “I would lie if I said I didn’t think about it [Saudi Arabia]. What interested me was the heat of playing in a UEFA Champions League semi-final, listening to the [Etihad] stadium going wild after scoring against Real Madrid in the semi-finals or when we won the final against Inter Milan. I didn’t want to give up on that.”

The allure of the Saudi Pro League is undeniable, yet for players like De Bruyne and Silva, the thrill of European football and the promise of a future in MLS remain powerful incentives. As the summer transfer window approaches, the football world watches keenly to see where these stars will shine next.