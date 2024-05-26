Report: Leicester Target 4.75mi Feyenoord Versatile Defender

Leicester City’s Potential Move for David Hancko: A Strategic Acquisition?

Leicester City are exploring a move for Feyenoord centre back David Hancko, report The Mail. The 26-year-old Slovakia international has been linked to a swift reunion with Arne Slot, Liverpool’s incoming manager, but the Anfield club are looking at defenders with a younger profile like Lille’s Leny Yoro.

Leicester’s Defensive Revamp

Leicester City’s interest in David Hancko represents a strategic move to bolster their defensive line. Hancko, who cost Feyenoord £4.75million from Sparta Prague in 2022, still has two years left on his contract. His versatility is a key asset; he can also fit in at left-back and has 37 caps for his country. Moreover, his goal-scoring ability from set pieces and open play—10 goals in the past two seasons—adds an extra dimension to his value.

Profit and Sustainability Concerns

As Leicester revamp their squad, they are also contending with alleged breaches of profit and sustainability rules. This makes strategic acquisitions like Hancko’s even more critical. The club needs to balance strengthening their squad with maintaining financial stability.

The Enzo Maresca Factor

Another layer to Leicester’s current strategy is the uncertainty surrounding their coach, Enzo Maresca. Maresca, who led Leicester to earn promotion as Championship champions, has ended up on Chelsea’s shortlist. With a release clause just under £10m, his potential departure could significantly impact Leicester’s plans.

In summary, Leicester City’s pursuit of David Hancko appears to be a calculated move to enhance their defensive options while navigating financial challenges and potential changes in management.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

David Hancko’s Impressive Performance Data

David Hancko, the Slovakian centre-back currently plying his trade at Feyenoord, has caught the attention of many top clubs, including Leicester City. A closer look at his performance data, as provided by Fbref, reveals why Hancko is such a coveted player.

Attacking and Possession Prowess

The percentile ranks of David Hancko against other centre-backs over the last 365 days demonstrate his extraordinary abilities, especially in attacking and possession metrics. Hancko scores an impressive 99th percentile in non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and assists. This indicates not only his capability to generate scoring opportunities but also his knack for providing crucial final passes. His npxG + xAG (expected goals plus expected assists) further underscores his offensive contributions, placing him among the elite in his position.

In terms of possession, Hancko excels with a 99th percentile rank in progressive passes and carries, showcasing his ability to move the ball effectively up the pitch. His passing accuracy is also commendable, with a pass completion rate in the 81st percentile. These stats highlight Hancko’s pivotal role in transitioning play from defence to attack.

Defensive Contributions

While Hancko’s attacking and possession stats are remarkable, his defensive metrics present a mixed picture. His aerial duels won are in the 93rd percentile, which is crucial for a centre-back. However, other defensive actions such as tackles, interceptions, and blocks are relatively lower, with percentiles of 38, 10, and 8 respectively. This suggests that while Hancko is proficient in specific defensive tasks, there might be areas requiring improvement or a potential adjustment in his defensive role within a team’s tactical setup.

Overall Impact

David Hancko’s performance data paints the picture of a modern centre-back with significant attacking and possession capabilities. His high percentile ranks in crucial metrics make him an invaluable asset for any team looking to enhance their defensive line while adding an offensive edge. As Leicester City contemplates a move for Hancko, these stats provide a compelling case for his potential impact in the Premier League.

Credit to Fbref for the detailed statistical analysis.