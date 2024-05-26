Report: Conte and Chelsea Striker Reunion Possible at Napoli

Antonio Conte Poised for Napoli Managerial Role: A Fresh Start with Familiar Faces

Antonio Conte could be on the brink of securing his first managerial position since parting ways with Tottenham Hotspur over a year ago. Reports from Italy, as highlighted by TEAMtalk, suggest that Conte is close to finalising a deal with Napoli. This potential appointment marks a significant return to the touchline for one of football’s most renowned managers.

Napoli’s Managerial Merry-Go-Round

Napoli’s Serie A triumph last season was quickly overshadowed by the departure of head coach Luciano Spalletti. The club has since experienced a turbulent period, with three managers taking charge in rapid succession. Currently, Francesco Calzona holds the reins but only temporarily, as he is set to resume his duties with the Slovakia national team at the end of the season.

The prospect of Conte taking over at Napoli has generated considerable excitement. Known for his demanding nature, especially in the transfer market, Conte’s potential move has already sparked speculation about his wish list. Italian football agent Gigi Iacomini, who has connections with Conte’s former right-hand man Cristian Stellini, suggests that Conte will seek reinforcements in several key positions, including centre-back, full-back, midfielder, and striker.

The Osimhen Dilemma and Potential Solutions

One pressing issue Conte may face upon arrival is the future of star striker Victor Osimhen. TEAMtalk reports that Osimhen is hopeful of securing a move to Chelsea, leaving a significant void in Napoli’s attacking lineup. To address this, Conte could look to reunite with Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan at Roma from Chelsea.

Lukaku, who scored 21 goals in 47 appearances for Roma, is unlikely to be affordable for the club on a permanent basis. Chelsea, grappling with their managerial uncertainties following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure, might be willing to sell Lukaku for around £37 million. This fee could potentially be within Napoli’s reach, especially if they manage to sell Osimhen for a substantial amount.

The Conte-Lukaku Reunion

Conte and Lukaku share a successful history from their time at Inter Milan, where they won the Scudetto together in the 2020-21 season. During his tenure at Inter, Lukaku scored an impressive 64 goals across two seasons, prompting a high-profile return to Chelsea. However, his subsequent spells at Stamford Bridge and back at Inter on loan have been less fruitful, making a reunion with Conte at Napoli an intriguing prospect.

In addition to Lukaku, Conte is also reportedly considering other options to fill the striker position. Names like Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface have been mentioned, with the latter having the added advantage of being an international teammate of Osimhen.

Conclusion: A New Chapter for Conte and Napoli

As Napoli navigates through managerial changes and potential player transfers, the appointment of Antonio Conte could bring much-needed stability and success to the club. Conte’s proven track record and his ability to maxamize the potential of players like Lukaku could be key to Napoli’s continued dominance in Serie A.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the future of both Conte and Napoli. Football fans and pundits alike will be watching closely to see if this high-profile managerial move materialises and how it will reshape the dynamics of Italian football.