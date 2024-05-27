Report: Chelsea Drop Kieran McKenna from Head Coach Shortlist

Chelsea’s Head Coach Search Nears Conclusion

As Chelsea’s search for a new head coach approaches its conclusion, the club has eliminated Kieran McKenna from their shortlist of candidates. This leaves Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca and Brentford’s Thomas Frank as the primary options to fill the role. The Athletic initially reported on the details of this evolving situation.

McKenna’s Early Rise

Kieran McKenna emerged as a strong contender following his impressive stint with Ipswich Town. Under his leadership, Ipswich secured promotion to the Premier League, having advanced from League One in his debut season as head coach. This remarkable achievement garnered respect and interest from Chelsea, leading them to engage in discussions with the 38-year-old Northern Irishman. According to sources, Chelsea’s admiration for McKenna is evident as he continues to build a promising managerial career.

Chelsea’s Decision-Making Process

Despite their respect for McKenna, Chelsea’s decision-makers, including co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, have narrowed the list to a few select candidates. These final decisions reflect the alignment between the club’s sporting directors and the ownership. The club is meticulously considering its options, emphasizing the need for a head coach who can lead the team to new heights.

Pochettino’s Departure and Chelsea’s Future

Mauricio Pochettino’s departure followed a comprehensive review of the 2023-24 campaign, which saw Chelsea finish sixth and secure European qualification. This outcome underscored the necessity for a strategic appointment to steer Chelsea towards sustained success. McKenna’s background, which includes a five-year tenure at Manchester United, further showcases his capabilities. He started as the Under-18s coach and later joined the senior coaching staff under José Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ipswich Success and Future Prospects

Taking over Ipswich in December 2021 from Paul Cook, McKenna’s swift impact was undeniable. His ability to foster team cohesion and drive success in a short period positioned him as a noteworthy candidate for higher-profile roles. As Chelsea finalizes their decision, the football community awaits to see which direction the club will take and how the new head coach will shape Chelsea’s future.