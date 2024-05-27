Report: Burnley Shortlist Two Big Names for Manager Position

Burnley Shortlist Frank Lampard and Steve Cooper as Vincent Kompany Replacement

In a surprising turn of events, Burnley find themselves in need of a new manager as Vincent Kompany prepares for an imminent move to Bayern Munich. With Kompany’s departure set to bring in over £10 million in compensation for Burnley, the club’s chairman, Alan Pace, is moving swiftly to secure a replacement. Among the candidates are Frank Lampard and Steve Cooper, both renowned figures in the football world. This article delves into the potential choices and what each manager could bring to Turf Moor.

Lampard and Cooper on Burnley’s Radar

As reported by journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon, As reported by FLW, Frank Lampard and Steve Cooper are high on Burnley’s wishlist. Lampard, who has been without a club since leaving Chelsea in 2023, and Cooper, who departed from Nottingham Forest last December, are both considered strong candidates. Nixon highlights that Burnley’s chairman Alan Pace is keen on hiring a manager with a proven track record in achieving promotions or someone with significant stature in football management.

Nixon notes, “Despite Lampard not having a promotion to his name, he is certainly a big name, with the former Everton and Derby County boss fitting the profile that Burnley and their American owners and investors prefer.”

This dual focus on reputation and track record underscores Burnley’s strategy to find a leader capable of navigating the team back to the Premier League.

Cooper: The Safer Bet?

Steve Cooper’s credentials make him a compelling choice for Burnley. Known for his success in the Championship, Cooper’s most notable achievement was leading Nottingham Forest from the bottom of the table to Premier League promotion within a single season. His ability to transform Forest into a competitive side in such a short time has cemented his reputation as a skilled manager in the second tier of English football.

Many Forest fans were disappointed when Cooper was dismissed last December, feeling he still had much to offer. His experience and success in the Championship could be invaluable for Burnley, a club determined to make their stint in the second tier brief.

“Cooper has undoubtedly proven he’s an excellent Championship manager, and should he take Burnley straight back to the top flight, he will have no doubt earned another shot at Premier League management,” Nixon adds.

Lampard: The High-Profile Gamble

Frank Lampard’s career, both as a player and a manager, is well-documented. However, his managerial record is mixed, leading to questions about whether he is the right fit for Burnley at this crucial juncture. Lampard’s tenure at Chelsea was marked by significant challenges, and his time at Everton ended prematurely. Nonetheless, his spell at Derby County showcased his potential, leading the Rams to a play-off final.

“Under his guidance, the Rams finished sixth in the Championship, before running out winners in one of the all-time great play-off fixtures against Leeds United,” Nixon recalls. This period remains a highlight in Lampard’s managerial career, illustrating his capability to compete at the Championship level.

While Lampard’s name and experience bring a certain allure, his inconsistent managerial results pose a risk. Opting for Lampard could be seen as a gamble, especially when compared to the more stable option presented by Cooper.

Evaluating Burnley’s Options

As Burnley consider their next move, they must weigh the merits and risks associated with each candidate. Cooper’s proven success in the Championship makes him a safe bet for a club eager to secure promotion. His track record suggests he can deliver results quickly, which aligns with Burnley’s immediate goals.

On the other hand, Lampard’s high profile and experience in managing top-tier teams offer a different kind of appeal. His potential to attract high-calibre players and his deep understanding of football at the highest level cannot be ignored. However, the lack of a promotion on his CV and his mixed results in recent roles may raise concerns.

Ultimately, Burnley’s decision will hinge on their priorities—whether they value a proven track record in the Championship or the prestige and potential long-term benefits of a high-profile manager. With Alan Pace at the helm, the club will undoubtedly make a calculated choice aimed at ensuring a swift return to the Premier League.

Conclusion

The forthcoming decision by Burnley’s management will be pivotal in shaping the club’s future. Steve Cooper presents a proven, reliable option, while Frank Lampard offers a bold, high-profile alternative. As the Clarets prepare for life post-Kompany, the choice of manager will be crucial in determining their path back to top-flight football.