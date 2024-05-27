Report: Celtic Eyeing Permanent Move for Cup Final Hero

Adam Idah: Celtic’s Potential New Star

The recent buzz around Celtic’s potential permanent acquisition of Adam Idah has fans and pundits alike talking. The striker’s crucial role in securing a domestic double, particularly with his last-minute goal against Rangers in the Scottish Cup Final, has cemented his place in the hearts of the green and white faithful. This article, originally reported by the Daily Record, sheds light on Brendan Rodgers’ admiration for the player and his intentions for a permanent transfer.

The Impact of Adam Idah

Adam Idah’s impact on Celtic since his loan move from Norwich City has been nothing short of remarkable. His ability to rise to the occasion in crucial moments has been instrumental in Celtic’s success this season. “For me he was the catalyst of our season because we needed a different dimension up front,” Brendan Rodgers remarked. This praise from the Celtic boss underscores the striker’s importance to the team.

Brendan Rodgers’ Praise

Rodgers’ enthusiasm for Idah is evident. He described the striker as a “big game player” who thrives under pressure. This quality was on full display when Idah pounced on a Jack Butland save to score the winning goal in the Scottish Cup Final, securing another trophy for Celtic. Rodgers continued, “He loves the big games and occasions. Hopefully, we can do something. He has a long-term contract at Norwich but he is definitely one I would love to bring back here.”

Future Prospects

The potential permanent signing of Idah is an exciting prospect for Celtic fans. At just 23 years old, Idah has a promising future ahead of him. Rodgers highlighted his potential, saying, “At 23 with the potential and quality he has I think he can really push on in his career.” Securing Idah on a long-term basis could provide Celtic with a formidable attacking option for years to come.

The Road Ahead

The next steps for Celtic and Idah’s parent club, Norwich City, will be crucial. Negotiations for a permanent transfer will likely be complex, given Idah’s long-term contract with Norwich. However, Rodgers’ determination to bring the striker back to Celtic Park is clear. The outcome of these discussions could significantly shape Celtic’s future as they aim to maintain their dominance in Scottish football.

In conclusion, Adam Idah’s contributions to Celtic have been pivotal, and Brendan Rodgers’ desire to secure him permanently highlights the player’s value. Celtic fans will be eagerly awaiting news on this potential transfer, hoping to see more of Idah’s magic in the seasons to come.