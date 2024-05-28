Report: Man United Forward Sends Heartfelt Message to Supporters Ahead of Summer Exit

Anthony Martial Confirms Man Utd Exit, Pays Emotional Tribute to Fans

Anthony Martial has officially announced his departure from Manchester United, bringing an end to his nine-year stint at the club. As his contract at Old Trafford expires next month, the French forward has decided not to renew, making him a free agent this summer.

Martial’s Storied Career at Old Trafford

Martial joined Manchester United from AS Monaco in 2015 for an initial £36 million. His arrival was marked by an immediate impact, scoring a memorable goal on his debut against Liverpool and following it up with a brace in his first Premier League start against Southampton. Over his nine years with the club, Martial amassed 90 goals in 317 appearances, showcasing his talent and flair on numerous occasions.

The Final Chapter

The 28-year-old’s final appearance for Manchester United came last December in a 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth. Post that match, Martial underwent surgery and spent the remainder of the season sidelined. Despite hopes for a return before the season’s end, he did not feature again, even missing out on the squad for the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

Martial took to social media to announce his departure, expressing his gratitude and love for the club and its supporters. “It’s with great emotion that I write to you today to say goodbye. After nine incredible years at the club, the time has come for me to turn a new page in my career,” he wrote. He continued to praise the unwavering support of the fans, stating, “Your passion and loyalty have been a constant source of motivation for me.”

Injuries and Triumphs

Martial’s tenure at Manchester United was a mix of dazzling performances and frustrating injuries. He reached double figures for goals in the Premier League in only three of his nine seasons, with injuries often hampering his ability to maintain consistency. Nevertheless, his moments of brilliance and his dedication to the club have left an indelible mark on the supporters.

Looking Ahead

With his departure, Martial becomes the second player to leave Manchester United as a free agent this summer, following Raphael Varane. As Martial moves on to seek new challenges, he reassured fans of his continued support for the club, saying, “Manchester United will always be in my heart. This club has left its mark on my career and offered me an incredible opportunity to play in front of you. I’ll always be a Red Devil and I’ll continue to follow the club’s results with passion.”

Martial’s heartfelt farewell concluded with a message of gratitude and a promise to stay connected with the club: “Thank you again for everything, and see you soon.”