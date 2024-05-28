Journalist: Saudi Clubs Eyeing Fresh Transfer Strategy That Could Hugely Damage the Premier League

Saudi Pro League Sets Sights on Prime Football Talent

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) is making waves in the football world with its ambitious plans to attract superstars in their prime. Michael Emenalo, the SPL’s chief football executive, revealed to Telegraph Sport that the league’s aim is to become a top-tier destination for elite footballers like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. Jason Burt’s insightful article in The Telegraph provides an in-depth look at these aspirations and the strategies behind them.

Aiming for the Top: SPL’s Vision for the Future

The SPL is not just looking to attract aging stars nearing the end of their careers. Instead, the league’s vision is to compete for top players at their peak, creating what Emenalo describes as an “absolute top product.” This strategy marks a significant shift from their previous focus on veterans such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Neymar.

In his interview, Emenalo emphasized the league’s ambition to be “the top league in the world,” highlighting the importance of signing players who can deliver exceptional performances. “It’s a special product, it’s a special arena to be part of, and you have to be quite exceptional to be part of it,” he stated. The SPL’s pursuit of young superstars like Mbappe, who turned down a world-record bid from Al-Hilal, underscores this new direction.

Building a Quality Product: Beyond Big Names

While the SPL has previously attracted big names, Emenalo stresses that future recruitment will be more strategic and focused on building a “quality product on the pitch.” The league plans to spend significantly on players who can bring the necessary quality and performance to elevate the league’s status. “If there’s an opportunity to spend significantly on someone that we think will bring exactly what we needed or what is needed, then we will do that,” Emenalo explained.

This approach also includes developing homegrown talent and potentially selling them to other leagues, showcasing the SPL’s commitment to nurturing local football. The aim is to balance the influx of foreign stars with the growth of Saudi players, creating a sustainable and competitive football ecosystem.

The Allure of Jose Mourinho and Future Targets

The SPL’s attraction isn’t limited to players. The league recognizes the value of high-profile managers and is keen to bring in brands like Jose Mourinho. Although there is no direct information about a deal, Emenalo acknowledges Mourinho’s appeal: “Jose is a brand in his own…Whether he’s ready to come or whether a club in our league is ready for him is something that needs to be determined.”

Bids are also expected for players like Manchester United’s Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, and Liverpool’s Alisson and City’s Ederson. These moves signal the SPL’s intent to assemble a roster of top-tier talent across various positions, enhancing the league’s overall quality and competitiveness.

Innovative Approaches: Learning from Missed Opportunities

One of the SPL’s significant missed opportunities was the failure to sign Lionel Messi, who chose to join Inter Miami in the United States. Reflecting on this, Emenalo highlights the need for creative incentives beyond high salaries to attract such superstars. Messi’s deal included a stake in the club, setting a precedent for future negotiations.

“I don’t know what the reasons were, because I wasn’t here then, for Lionel Messi not to join but I am sure…(when) you see all of the things that are happening in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, you will understand that if they absolutely want to do something it would be possible to do it,” Emenalo commented. This mindset indicates the SPL’s willingness to explore innovative solutions to secure top talent.

Privatisation and Long-term Goals

Currently, four SPL clubs are owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, with most others funded by the Ministry of Sport. However, there are plans for the “eventual privatisation of the rest of the clubs in the league,” according to Emenalo. This move is expected to enhance the league’s professional standards and financial stability.

The SPL’s long-term ambition is not just to be among the top 10 leagues globally but to eventually become the premier football league. “When you accept these type of projects with the associated ambition the goal is to be the best you can possibly be,” Emenalo said. While achieving this goal may take decades, the foundation is being laid now for a league that aspires to rival the likes of the English Premier League and La Liga.

In conclusion, the SPL’s bold vision and strategic planning signal a new era for football in Saudi Arabia. By targeting prime talent and implementing innovative approaches, the league aims to transform itself into a global powerhouse. As Emenalo aptly puts it, “Right now our goal is to be one of the top leagues in the world. Being number one is something that would be left to people in the future.”