West Ham Agree £12.5m Deal For Brazilian Defender

West Ham Bolsters Defence with Fabrício Bruno Signing

Strategic Move for West Ham

West Ham United have taken a significant step in fortifying their defence by securing Fabrício Bruno from Flamengo for £12.5m plus £2.5m in add-ons. This move marks the first signing under new head coach Julen Lopetegui, confirmed last week, report The Guardian.

Fabrício Bruno’s Potential

The 28-year-old centre-back made his Brazil debut against England at Wembley in March. Despite not being selected for this summer’s Copa América squad, Bruno’s experience and potential make him a promising addition to West Ham. Notably, he has not played for a club outside Brazil before this transfer.

Defensive Reinforcement Needed

Strengthening the central defence has been a priority for West Ham. With Kurt Zouma facing injury problems, Nayef Aguerd expressing a desire to leave, Angelo Ogbonna not being offered a new contract, and Konstantinos Mavropanos failing to impress since his arrival from Stuttgart, Bruno’s signing is timely and crucial.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Fabrício Bruno’s Performance Data

Fabrício Bruno’s recent transfer to West Ham United has garnered significant attention. An analysis of his performance data over the last 365 days, as provided by Fbref, offers valuable insights into his capabilities as a centre-back.

Possession Strengths

Bruno excels in possession, particularly in pass completion and progressive passes. His pass completion rate stands at an impressive 88th percentile, highlighting his reliability in maintaining possession. Additionally, his progressive passes rank in the 88th percentile, indicating his ability to contribute to forward play effectively. Progressive carries, where he is in the 53rd percentile, further underscore his capability to drive the ball forward, a crucial trait for modern centre-backs.

Defensive Metrics

Defensively, Bruno presents a mixed picture. He is strong in aerial duels, with a percentile rank of 59, making him a robust presence in the air. However, his numbers in blocks (47th percentile), interceptions (40th percentile), and clearances (50th percentile) suggest room for improvement in these areas. His tackle success rate, sitting at the 59th percentile, shows he is dependable in one-on-one defensive situations.

Attacking Contributions

In terms of attacking metrics, Bruno is less prominent. His shot-creating actions are at the 42nd percentile, and his total shots and non-penalty goals rank lower, indicating a more defensive focus in his gameplay. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and assists are also on the lower end, reflecting his primary role in the backline rather than in offensive situations.

Conclusion

Overall, Fabrício Bruno’s stats portray him as a capable centre-back with significant strengths in possession and aerial duels. While there is room for improvement in certain defensive aspects, his ability to maintain and progress possession will be a valuable asset for West Ham. His transition to the Premier League will be closely watched, with fans eager to see how his strengths translate to the demands of English football.