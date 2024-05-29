Preview: Watch Olympiacos vs Fiorentina Europa Final Free

How to Watch Olympiacos vs Fiorentina: Europa Conference League Final

Final Showdown in Athens

The Europa Conference League final sees Olympiacos taking on Fiorentina tonight in Athens. This highly anticipated match is available to watch for free, a treat for football fans everywhere.

Olympiacos’ Journey

Olympiacos have had a dramatic journey to the final. After finishing third in their Europa League group, the Greek side made a remarkable comeback from 4-1 down in their Conference League last-16 tie with Maccabi Tel-Aviv. They then overcame Fenerbahce on penalties and pulled off an upset against favourites Aston Villa. It has been a thrilling ride across the continent for Olympiacos, culminating in a chance to claim European glory in their home country.

Fiorentina’s Smooth Path

In contrast, Fiorentina’s path to their second consecutive Conference League final has been relatively smooth. The Italian side remains unbeaten in Europe this season, showcasing their strength and consistency. Fiorentina will be looking to cap off their impressive run with a victory tonight.

Watching the Final for Free

Fans in the UK can watch the game live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm BST for an 8pm kick-off. Additionally, the final will be available to stream for free via the Discovery+ app and website, allowing those without a TNT Sports subscription to enjoy the match by simply creating an account.

Don’t miss this exciting Europa Conference League final between Olympiacos and Fiorentina, a clash that promises thrilling football and high stakes.