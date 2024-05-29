Spurs Squad Overhaul: Vital Changes for Next Season

Tottenham Squad Audit: Key Areas for Improvement and Potential Departures

As the dust settles on Tottenham Hotspur’s 2023-24 season, the focus shifts to the upcoming summer transfer window. Ange Postecoglou has made it clear that changes are needed, indicating a busy period of both incomings and outgoings. With a pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea on the horizon, let’s delve into the squad, highlighting where reinforcements are essential and who might be heading for the exit.

Goalkeeping Conundrum

Tottenham’s goalkeeping situation has been relatively stable since Guglielmo Vicario’s arrival from Empoli. Despite some areas for improvement, such as his command in congested penalty areas, Vicario has proven himself a reliable shot-stopper with commendable footwork. The real dilemma lies with his backup. Fraser Forster, who made only one start last season, may not entirely fit Postecoglou’s playing style. Although Spurs are not actively seeking to upgrade Forster, his age and contract situation suggest that a younger understudy might be a prudent addition.

Full-Back Depth

Full-backs play a pivotal role in Postecoglou’s system, balancing defensive duties with midfield support. Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro have excelled in these demanding roles, but the lack of depth is concerning. Emerson Royal, though dependable, seems out of his comfort zone in this setup. Interest from Saudi Arabia could see him depart, necessitating a quality backup for Porro. On the left, Ben Davies provides solid cover for Udogie and offers versatility. However, the long-term solution might involve bringing in a younger alternative.

Central Defence: Building Resilience

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven formed a formidable partnership last season, crucial to Tottenham’s high defensive line. The club’s dip in form during their absence underlines their importance. With Radu Dragusin’s integration into the squad, there’s some reassurance, but the recent departures of Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier leave a gap in experienced backups. Tottenham might consider bolstering their ranks, especially if younger players are loaned out.

Midfield Dynamics

Midfield is an area ripe for transformation. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, a reliable servant over the years, found himself increasingly on the periphery and is likely to seek regular football elsewhere. Similarly, Oliver Skipp may pursue more first-team opportunities, and Giovani Lo Celso could be sold to recoup funds. Meanwhile, James Maddison remains central to Spurs’ creativity, and Pape Matar Sarr’s breakthrough season ensures his continued importance. Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur’s futures hinge on their form and fitness, with potential new additions focused on defensive solidity.

Forward Line Adjustments

Son Heung-min’s resurgence last season, coupled with his leadership, makes him indispensable. Brennan Johnson showed promise, and Dejan Kulusevski’s versatility, despite some positional uncertainties, secures his place. Richarlison’s future, however, is less certain. Despite an improved season, significant interest from Saudi clubs offers Spurs a tempting financial proposition. Yet, finding a superior replacement in today’s market poses a challenge. In the wide areas, injuries plagued Manor Solomon, making his departure likely. Bryan Gil is also expected to be sold, with Timo Werner’s extended loan providing a more fitting option on the left flank.