Bournemouth’s Bold Move: Signing Enes Ünal for £13m

Bournemouth Secure Turkey Forward Enes Unal for £13m

Unal’s Journey to Bournemouth

Bournemouth have bolstered their squad by signing Turkey forward Enes Unal on a permanent deal from Getafe, for a fee of approximately £13 million. This acquisition marks a significant investment in their attacking options ahead of the new season.

Unal’s Impact on Bournemouth

Enes Unal, 27, initially joined Bournemouth on loan during the January transfer window. His arrival proved to be a turning point for the Cherries, as he played a pivotal role in helping the club achieve a record Premier League tally of 48 points. His performance was enough to convince Bournemouth to secure his services on a four-year contract.

“The project here is something I was keen to be a part of back in January, and I think that we have great potential together to improve further,” said Unal, reflecting on his commitment to the club.

A Promising Future Under Iraola

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola had hinted at the permanent transfer back in April, recognising Unal’s potential and contribution to the team’s success. Unal made his mark with two goals across three starts and 14 substitute appearances. His first goal came in a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United on March 9th, followed by another in the 3-0 home victory over Brighton on April 28th.

International Experience

Unal’s international career adds another layer of experience to Bournemouth’s squad. He has been capped 32 times by Turkey and has been included in their provisional squad for Euro 2024. Turkey will face a challenging group stage, contending with Portugal, the Czech Republic, and Georgia.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Enes Ünal’s Performance Data Revealed

Enes Ünal’s performance data, provided by Fbref, paints a comprehensive picture of his contributions on the pitch over the last 365 days. This detailed scouting report is crucial for understanding the forward’s capabilities and potential impact at Bournemouth.

Key Attacking Metrics

Ünal’s attacking prowess is clearly highlighted by his stats. With 4.62 shots per 90 minutes, he ranks in the 99th percentile among forwards, underscoring his propensity to test the goalkeeper frequently. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) per 90 stands at 0.58, placing him in the 90th percentile, which is indicative of his ability to find quality scoring opportunities.

Moreover, Ünal’s expected assisted goals (xAG) of 0.27 per 90 minutes and his shot-creating actions (3.27 per 90) reflect his involvement in build-up play, positioning him in the 83rd and 86th percentiles, respectively. These statistics confirm his role not just as a finisher but also as a creator, contributing significantly to his team’s offensive dynamics.

Possession and Passing Efficiency

When it comes to possession and passing, Ünal’s data reveals a mixed performance. His pass completion rate is 71.8%, which is relatively modest, ranking him in the 60th percentile. This suggests there is room for improvement in maintaining possession and executing precise passes.

However, his progressive passes and progressive carries per 90 minutes are areas of concern, with percentile ranks of 37 and 47, respectively. These figures indicate that while Ünal is effective in advanced attacking phases, his involvement in progressing the ball from deeper positions could be enhanced.

Defensive Contributions

Defensively, Ünal excels in certain metrics. His clearances and aerial duels won are particularly notable, with 1.54 and 2.12 per 90 minutes, respectively, placing him in the 94th and 60th percentiles. These stats highlight his ability to support defensive efforts, particularly in aerial challenges.

Overall, Enes Ünal’s performance data from Fbref showcases his strengths as a forward with significant attacking output and a notable defensive presence. However, improvements in passing and ball progression could further enhance his all-around game and impact at Bournemouth.