Report: Rangers Eye “Magical Malian Winger”

Rangers Eye Malian Star Adama Traoré Malouda

In a move that could significantly bolster their offensive capabilities, Rangers are reportedly closing in on the signing of Malian international winger Adama Traoré Malouda. According to Africa Foot, Rangers have expressed strong interest in the Ferencvaros star as they aim to enhance their attacking lineup.

Advanced Discussions Underway

The potential transfer of Adama Traoré from Ferencvaros to Rangers appears to be in advanced stages. The player’s entourage has confirmed that negotiations are progressing well, with both parties eager to finalise the deal. Traoré, who previously played for Sheriff Tiraspol and TP Mazembé, has been a standout performer in the Hungarian league this season, scoring 14 goals and playing a pivotal role in Ferencvaros clinching the championship.

Rangers’ Ambitious Move

Rangers’ pursuit of Traoré reflects their ambition to compete at higher levels in both domestic and European competitions. The club are willing to invest £3.5 million to secure the winger’s services, highlighting their commitment to strengthening their squad with proven talent. Africa Foot notes, “This operation would cost 3.5 million pounds sterling to Rangers who are working to recruit the magical Malian international left winger.”

Adama Traoré’s Impressive Track Record

At 28, Adama Traoré brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record to the table. His international experience with Mali, where he has scored nine goals, coupled with his successful stint at Ferencvaros, makes him a valuable addition to any team. The winger’s ability to perform under pressure and deliver consistent results has made him a sought-after player in the European market. As Africa Foot reports, “Several European big names covet the 28-year-old Malian eagle, close to an agreement with the Scottish elite club Glasgow Rangers.”

Potential Impact on Rangers

Signing Traoré could have a transformative effect on Rangers’ attack. His pace, dribbling skills, and goal-scoring ability would add a new dimension to the team’s attack, providing more options and flexibility. With Traoré on board, Rangers could expect to see improved performances and better results in upcoming seasons.