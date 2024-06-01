Report: Chelsea Hope To Beat United To £60m Star

Chelsea Confident of Signing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace

What’s Been Said

Chelsea are bullish about their chances of securing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, despite stiff competition from Manchester United. According to TEAMtalk, both Premier League giants have been in constant contact with the player, but Chelsea are optimistic about their prospects. “Chelsea believe they have just as much chance of landing his signature as their Premier League rivals,” reports TEAMtalk. The fee for Olise is expected to start at around £60 million, significantly higher than the £40 million he was close to joining Chelsea for last summer. With Chelsea’s strategic location in London and Olise’s strong connections within the city, the Blues are confident they can sway the talented winger.

The Key Stats

Michael Olise, at just 22 years old, has already made a significant impact in the Premier League. Standing at 1.84 meters tall, the left-footed right winger has been a key player for Crystal Palace and the France U21 team. Despite facing injuries this season, Olise has maintained an impressive goals and assists per game ratio. This season, he has appeared in 19 Premier League matches, scoring 10 goals and providing 6 assists across 1277 minutes. That’s an incredible ratio for a non-top-six team and shows why all the big clubs are interested in him.

Compare Him To

Comparing Michael Olise to Manchester City’s Phil Foden, who plays a similar position, offers a clear perspective on Olise’s potential. Foden, The Player of the Year, has impressive stats but Olise holds his own, especially when considering the weaker team he plays for. In the 2023-24 season, Foden played 35 matches with 10 goals and 18 assists, compared to Olise’s 19 matches with 10 goals and 6 assists. Olise’s expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes stand at 0.55, with non-penalty expected goals (npxG) at 0.48. He averages 5.7 touches in the box per 90 minutes, demonstrating his ability to create scoring opportunities. Despite playing fewer minutes, Olise’s performance metrics per 90 minutes rival those of Foden, underlining his elite potential in a less dominant team. His take-on success rate is slightly higher with 48.2% compared to Foden’s 46.1%.

Likelihood and Fee

The likelihood of Michael Olise joining either Chelsea or Manchester United is high, given the interest from both clubs. TEAMtalk suggests that Crystal Palace’s asking price for Olise starts at £60 million. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is approximately €55 million. Olise’s current contract with Crystal Palace runs until June 2027, which means any interested club will need to make a substantial offer to secure his services. His connections in London, especially with Chelsea, and the club’s need for a dynamic winger like Olise, make Chelsea a strong contender. However, with interest from other top Premier League teams, it will be intriguing to see which club manages to secure Olise first. There are claims the release clause is around £60 million and there’ll be several clubs happy to pay it. This will be some battle.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Olise’s Performance Data

Michael Olise, the young Crystal Palace winger, has been making waves with his remarkable performances. The latest statistics from Fbref highlight his impressive abilities, showcasing why top clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United are eager to secure his signature.

Key Stats and Metrics

Olise’s non-penalty goals per 90 minutes stand at an exceptional 0.64, placing him in the 99th percentile among attacking midfielders and wingers. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) per 90 is also noteworthy at 0.33, in the 85th percentile. These figures underline his potential to be a game-changer on the field.

In terms of creativity, Olise excels with 0.42 assists per 90 minutes, putting him in the 96th percentile. His shot-creating actions per 90 minutes are at a staggering 5.79, placing him in the 93rd percentile. This indicates his ability to not only score but also to set up goals, making him a versatile attacking threat.

Possession and Passing

Olise’s passing metrics are equally impressive. He attempts 50.89 passes per 90 minutes, with a completion rate of 74.9%, ranking in the 86th and 44th percentiles respectively. His progressive passes (5.51 per 90) and progressive carries (4.80 per 90) are in the 82nd and 75th percentiles, highlighting his forward-thinking play.

Defensively, Olise also contributes significantly. He averages 1.34 tackles, 0.78 interceptions, and 1.48 blocks per 90 minutes. His aerial duels won per 90 stand at 0.49, indicating a well-rounded player capable of contributing across the pitch.

Conclusion

Michael Olise’s statistical profile demonstrates his high potential and current impact in the Premier League. His offensive output, combined with his ability to contribute defensively, makes him a valuable asset for any top-tier team. With Chelsea and Manchester United showing interest, Olise’s stats reinforce why he is one of the most coveted young talents in football today.