Rayan Cherki: Liverpool’s Potential Target for a Midfield Reinforcement

What’s been said

According to GFFN, Rayan Cherki is likely to depart Olympique Lyonnais this summer with multiple clubs interested in prizing the attacking midfielder away from the club. The article highlights that Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool are among the clubs assessing Cherki’s potential move. “Only one season remains on Cherki’s contract at Lyon, and it has been clear for some time that the young Frenchman has been assessing his options.”

This growing interest is understandable, given Cherki’s potential and versatility on the field. As clubs look to bolster their midfield options, Cherki presents a compelling case with his technical skills and creativity.

Looking at the Key Stats

Rayan Cherki, aged 20, has been a standout performer for Lyon this season. With 33 league appearances, he has managed 6 goals and 1 assist. Notably, his performance is backed by impressive underlying stats that showcase his potential. For instance, Cherki ranks in the 85th percentile for shots total per 90 (2.96), the 93rd percentile for shot-creating actions per 90 (5.72), and the 80th percentile for expected assisted goals per 90 (0.26).

More impressive is he’s in the 99th percentile for successfully Ake ons, average over 4 per 90. These figures highlight his ability to create and convert scoring opportunities, which is critical for any attacking midfielder. Moreover, his xG (expected goals) and xAG (expected assisted goals) stand at 5.2 and 4.2 respectively, illustrating his overall contribution to the team’s offensive play. Despite not having the highest goal tally, Cherki’s contributions in build-up play and chance creation are invaluable.

Drawing Comparisons

When comparing Cherki to Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, the statistics reveal some interesting contrasts. Cherki’s xG of 5.2 and xAG of 4.2 outstrip Elliott’s xG of 2.7 and xAG of 3.5, showcasing Cherki’s superior positioning and playmaking abilities. However, Cherki’s pass completion rate of 77.6% is lower compared to Elliott’s 83.7%. This suggests that while Cherki may take more risks in his play, leading to more frequent turnovers, these risks often result in high-value opportunities for his team.

Cherki also has a higher number of touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 minutes (8.1) compared to Elliott’s (7.1), indicating his more forward-thinking approach and positioning. This aspect of his game could add a different dimension to Liverpool’s attacking play. They’re different teams no doubt, but both young attackers are left footed and play an attacking midfield role or on the right.

Likelihood and Fee

Cherki is currently valued at €25 million according to Transfermarkt, with his contract expiring in June 2025. Considering Lyon’s struggles this season, a move to a more competitive environment could see Cherki thrive and develop further. His potential transfer fee is reasonable for a player of his calibre and age, especially one who could significantly impact a Premier League side.

Given premier league clubs need for creative depth and attacking options in the midfield, Cherki seems like a plausible target. His ability to unlock defences and contribute to both goals and assists makes him a valuable asset. It wouldn’t be surprising to see one of the three mentioned make a move for Cherki this summer, as his style of play aligns well with the dynamic, high-pressing system that Liverpool employs. It wouldn’t surprise if PSG did too though.