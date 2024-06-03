Euro 2024 Preview: Germany’s Stars Ready to Shine on Home Soil

Germany Euro 2024: Wirtz and Musiala Shine Amid Defensive Concerns

A Resurgent Germany Under Nagelsmann

Germany, the hosts of the 2024 European Championship, are on an upward trajectory under the guidance of Julian Nagelsmann. The spotlight is firmly on their exciting attacking play, overshadowing concerns about their defensive depth.

The Manager’s Comeback

At just 36, Julian Nagelsmann’s career already reads like a rollercoaster. His tenure at Bayern Munich ended abruptly in March 2023, amid rumours of discontent about his style and demeanour. However, Nagelsmann has rejuvenated his reputation by transforming the mood around the German national team. Disengagement had been rampant since their 2014 World Cup triumph, exacerbated by scandals and poor performances, particularly during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, back-to-back victories against France and the Netherlands in March 2024 have reignited hope.

Nagelsmann’s dynamic, vertical football and innovative selections have ushered in a new era. This summer, Germany will play a 4-3-2-1 formation, with a focus on ambitious possession play. Veteran midfielder Toni Kroos will make one last appearance before retirement, elevating the team’s midfield calibre. Behind false nine Kai Havertz, twin No 10s Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz promise a creative spark. Nagelsmann did also use 3 man defensive systems in club football, so it would not be a great surprise if the Germans played one on occasion this tournament.

Rising Star: Maximilian Mittelstadt

Maximilian Mittelstadt’s rise over the past year is nothing short of remarkable. Relegated with Hertha Berlin in 2023, he joined Stuttgart for a modest €500,000 and became an integral part of one of the most dramatic turnarounds in German football. Under Sebastian Hoeness, Stuttgart went from relegation candidates to Champions League qualifiers. Mittelstadt, a versatile left-back, played a crucial role and has now become a key component in Nagelsmann’s squad. His fearless, forward-moving style and a stunning goal against the Netherlands have made him a player to watch.

Strengths: Musiala and Wirtz

Germany’s strength lies in the dynamic duo of Musiala and Wirtz. Initially seen as a selection dilemma, Nagelsmann has skilfully integrated them into the team. Their synergy, vision, and ball-carrying abilities, combined with Havertz’s intelligent play, make Germany’s attack one of the most dangerous in the tournament. If Germany advances far in Euro 2024, much credit will go to this potent combination.

Defensive Concerns

Defensive stability remains a concern for Germany. The country’s coaching revolution at the turn of the century has produced technically gifted and versatile players but at the expense of traditional defensive specialists. Jonathan Tah and Antonio Rudiger are reliable, but the overall depth in defence is worrying. Nagelsmann will need to carefully manage this weakness throughout the tournament.

Growing Optimism in Germany

Just six months ago, there was widespread pessimism about Germany hosting Euro 2024. Concerns about underperformance on the pitch and logistical nightmares off it, particularly with the Deutsche Bahn train network, were rampant. However, the recent positive performances have changed the atmosphere. While not favourites for the title, Germany aims to replicate the spirit of their 2006 World Cup campaign, hoping to impress and build a foundation for the future. Nagelsmann’s squad, a blend of seasoned veterans, rising stars, and deserving talents, has instilled a sense of optimism and goodwill among fans.