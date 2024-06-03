Euro 2024 Preview: Szoboszlai Leads Hungary’s Charge

Hungary’s Euro 2024 Prospects: Solid Foundations and Szoboszlai’s Brilliance

Manager Marco Rossi: Hungary’s Guiding Star

Marco Rossi, the 59-year-old Italian, is nothing short of a national hero in Hungary. Since taking the helm in 2018, Rossi has steered the Hungarian national team to new heights, echoing the success of Lajos Baroti in the 1960s. Rossi’s coaching career, which spans the lower echelons of Italian and Hungarian football, found its pinnacle when he led Budapest’s Honved to a remarkable league title in 2016-17. This triumph caught the attention of the national selectors, and Rossi hasn’t looked back since.

Under Rossi’s stewardship, Hungary qualified for two major tournaments after a 32-year drought. The team’s performance in Euro 2020’s ‘Group of Death’ — drawing with powerhouses France and Germany — showcased Rossi’s tactical acumen. His philosophy revolves around a robust defensive setup, typically deploying three centre-backs, wing-backs, and dual holding midfielders. The crowning achievement of his tenure so far is the stunning 4-0 victory over England in the 2022 UEFA Nations League.

Dominik Szoboszlai: The Rising Star

At the heart of Hungary’s Euro 2024 ambitions is Dominik Szoboszlai, the Liverpool midfielder who has rapidly become the squad’s standout player. Szoboszlai’s dazzling skills and playmaking abilities make him a critical asset. His potential to influence games was vividly demonstrated during the qualifying matches, particularly in a crucial encounter against Montenegro where he scored a sensational solo goal and orchestrated another.

Complementing Szoboszlai are several promising talents. Kevin Csoboth, known for his blistering pace, poses a significant threat in counter-attacks, especially against possession-dominant teams like Germany and Switzerland. Meanwhile, Milos Kerkez, the dynamic Bournemouth full-back, adds an aggressive, front-foot approach to Hungary’s defensive line. Despite a disciplinary hiccup during qualification, Kerkez’s tenacity and ball-carrying prowess remain invaluable.

Strengths: Defence and Goalkeeping Conundrum

Hungary’s strength lies in their disciplined defence, underpinned by Rossi’s tactical organisation. The backline’s stability is crucial, allowing Szoboszlai the freedom to weave his magic. This balance was evident in the dramatic come-from-behind victory against Montenegro, where Szoboszlai’s brilliance turned the tide.

A hot topic among fans is the choice between two elite goalkeepers: Denes Dibusz and Peter Gulacsi. Dibusz, from Ferencvaros, has been formidable in Gulacsi’s injury absence. However, Gulacsi’s return to top form with RB Leipzig complicates the decision. His remarkable recovery from an ACL injury and subsequent stellar performances in the Bundesliga make him a strong contender for the starting spot.

Challenges: Midfield Depth and Expectations

Hungary face challenges, particularly in their defensive midfield. The double pivot has seen stalwart Adam Nagy struggle with form, leading to his loan from Serie B’s Pisa. Potential replacements like MTK Budapest’s Mihaly Kata and Sunderland’s Callum Styles, though talented, lack the experience required at the highest level. This area could be exposed against Europe’s elite.

Expectations are a double-edged sword. The Hungarian FA has sought to temper the high hopes born from their 2022 victory over England. Memories of the 1986 World Cup, where high expectations led to a disastrous campaign, still linger. The retirement of Adam Szalai adds to the uncertainty, yet the team’s solid defence and Szoboszlai’s genius provide reasons for cautious optimism.