Ronaldo’s Influence on Al-Nassr’s Transfer Strategy: Targeting Casemiro

Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence extends beyond the pitch, and his latest move to shape Al-Nassr’s transfer strategy by targeting Casemiro is making waves in the football world. With the Saudi Pro League club reportedly ready to spend a staggering €100 million on the Manchester United midfielder, this potential transfer has garnered significant attention.

Ronaldo’s Personal Involvement

According to a report from Marca, Ronaldo has been personally overseeing the bid to secure Casemiro, a player he knows well from their time together at Real Madrid and briefly at Manchester United. This move highlights Ronaldo’s role in Al-Nassr’s strategic planning and his desire to bring experienced and high-caliber players to the Saudi Pro League.

“Ronaldo’s involvement in the transfer demonstrates his commitment to elevating the league’s profile by attracting world-class talent,” says Robin Bairner from FootballTransfers.com.

A Difficult Season for Casemiro

Casemiro’s second season at Old Trafford has been far from ideal. After an impressive debut season, his form has dipped, and he has struggled to make the same impact. This decline is reflected in his Estimated Transfer Value (ETV), which has plummeted to €23.4 million from the €71 million Manchester United paid for him in 2022.

“Casemiro’s frustrating second season at Manchester United has made his potential departure a topic of discussion,” Bairner notes. The veteran midfielder’s drop in form and value has made the proposed €90-100 million offer from Al-Nassr particularly enticing for United.

Financial Windfall for Manchester United

For Manchester United, the potential sale of Casemiro for such a high fee would be nothing short of a financial windfall. The club is preparing for a summer of significant changes and needs funds to meet its transfer objectives. Selling Casemiro at four times his current value would provide a substantial boost to their budget.

“This deal would be a dream come true for Manchester United, giving them the financial flexibility to pursue other targets,” adds Bairner.

The Broader Implications

If the transfer goes through, it would set a new record in the Saudi Pro League, surpassing the €90 million Al-Hilal spent on Neymar last summer. Despite Neymar’s injury-plagued season, the league’s willingness to invest heavily in star players underscores its ambition to become a significant force in global football.

The move also reflects a broader trend of top players moving to less traditional football markets, driven by lucrative offers and the opportunity to be part of growing leagues. Ronaldo’s push to bring Casemiro to Al-Nassr is a prime example of this trend. Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence at Al-Nassr is poised to bring significant changes, with the potential acquisition of Casemiro being a key part of their strategy.