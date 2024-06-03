Ten Hag Out? Why Pochettino Could Be Man Utd’s Saviour

Manchester United’s Future: Should Erik ten Hag Stay or Go?

Erik ten Hag’s Tenure Under Scrutiny

Manchester United’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe faces a pivotal decision regarding the future of manager Erik ten Hag. Despite leading the Red Devils to their first FA Cup triumph since 2016 by overcoming rivals Manchester City in the final, Ten Hag’s position remains precarious. This victory, while significant, may not be sufficient to secure his job.

Evaluating Ten Hag’s Performance

Erik ten Hag has had a tumultuous tenure at Old Trafford. Despite moments of brilliance, including the recent FA Cup victory, critics argue that the overall performance under his leadership has been lacklustre. Former Manchester United academy player Robbie Savage acknowledges Ten Hag’s efforts but describes the season as “woeful” overall. Savage believes Ten Hag deserves to stay until Christmas, providing him more time to prove his worth.

However, this view is not universally held. Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson insists via TEAMTalk that Ratcliffe should end Ten Hag’s “agony” and seek new leadership. Robinson advocates for Mauricio Pochettino, whose reputation was bolstered by a strong finish with Chelsea.

The Case for Mauricio Pochettino

Robinson’s call for a managerial change is echoed by many. He states, “Erik ten Hag will be gone by Christmas. It will be the biggest mistake that they make [keeping Ten Hag]. One game doesn’t mask a whole season.” Robinson argues that Ten Hag’s inconsistent performance, highlighted by a 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, overshadows the FA Cup victory.

The prospect of appointing Pochettino excites many, including club legend Sir Alex Ferguson. Pochettino’s managerial acumen and ability to develop young talent align with Ferguson’s philosophy. Ferguson has praised Pochettino, saying, “The most important thing for English football is how many English and young players are in his team.”

The Future of Manchester United

The potential arrival of INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe signifies a period of change at Manchester United. The decision to retain or replace Ten Hag will shape the club’s future. While Ten Hag has demonstrated moments of tactical brilliance, consistency remains an issue.

Pochettino, renowned for his composure and youth development, presents a compelling alternative. His approach aligns with Manchester United’s tradition of nurturing young talent, something Ferguson deeply values. “They won’t let you down and they have been fantastic,” Ferguson remarked, highlighting Pochettino’s success with young players like Dele Alli and Harry Kane.

Conclusion: Time for Change?

Manchester United stands at a crossroads. The decision to stick with Erik ten Hag or transition to Mauricio Pochettino will define the club’s trajectory. With INEOS’ involvement, the pressure to achieve consistent success mounts. Pochettino’s availability offers a tantalising opportunity to usher in a new era at Old Trafford, potentially delighting fans and club legends alike.