Report: Wolves VAR Proposal Appears Doomed

Wolves’ Proposal to Scrap VAR Set to Fail

Premier League clubs are expected to reject Wolves’ proposal to abolish VAR at the upcoming annual general meeting on Thursday, 6 June. While the motion may not pass, in-game VAR announcements are anticipated to be introduced.

Wolves’ Bid to Abolish VAR

In May, Wolves formally submitted a resolution to the Premier League, initiating a vote on whether to continue using VAR. Despite the club’s firm stance, following a series of controversial decisions against them last season, it is believed that Wolves have little chance of securing the 14 votes necessary for their proposal to succeed.

Clubs’ Stance on VAR

Sources suggest that top clubs like Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham support the retention of VAR but are calling for significant improvements. A representative from another Premier League club commented, “The VAR system at the moment isn’t working, and there clearly are issues.”

While Wolves’ proposal is likely to be defeated, clubs are widely agreed that the current system needs substantial changes. Howard Webb, head of the refereeing body PGMOL, has confirmed that modifications to VAR are under consideration.

Upcoming Changes to VAR

One major expected change is the introduction of in-game VAR announcements by referees, which the Premier League plans to trial next season. This initiative follows positive feedback from similar trials conducted by FIFA last year. These announcements will see referees confirm decisions post-review, although the deliberations of the VAR team will not be broadcast. This move aligns with Webb’s push for greater transparency in officiating.

Additionally, the Premier League is set to introduce semi-automated offsides early in the 2024-25 season to expedite decision-making. However, the time-consuming nature of some decisions, such as the one in the UEFA Conference League involving Olympiakos, highlights ongoing challenges.

Fan Backlash Against VAR

Malcolm Clarke, chair of the Football Supporters Association, conveyed the growing dissatisfaction among fans. He stated, “The support for the introduction of VAR originally has collapsed, and 80% of fans now say the experience is poor or very poor, so we cannot go on with this as we are.” Clarke advocates for a national debate on VAR usage and urges the Premier League to remain open to discussions. “Most of our members think the price of spoiling the match experience is not worth paying for a small increase in accurate decisions,” he added.

Financial Regulations Under Scrutiny

The meeting on Thursday will also address financial regulations. There is no plan to vote on new financial rules, which aim to link squad costs to broadcast income for the league’s lowest-earning clubs. Although it was hoped that a concrete proposal would be ready for the annual meeting, the tight timeline has made this unlikely.

Manchester City’s ongoing legal battle against the Premier League’s commercial rules adds another layer of complexity. An arbitration hearing regarding the league’s associated party transaction (APT) rules, which evaluate the fairness of sponsorship deals, is scheduled for 10-21 June. This case could have significant implications for the Premier League’s financial regulations, but the current Profit and Sustainability Rules are expected to remain in place for the upcoming season.

Future of Football Governance

The uncertainty surrounding the introduction of a football regulator also looms large. The anticipated Football Governance Bill, which includes establishing a regulator, may be delayed due to the upcoming General Election. This delay means the issue must be revisited once the political landscape stabilizes.

In conclusion, while Wolves’ attempt to scrap VAR seems destined to fail, it has sparked a necessary debate about the system’s future. The introduction of in-game announcements and semi-automated offsides represents steps towards refining VAR. Meanwhile, the Premier League continues to grapple with complex financial and governance challenges that will shape the future of English football.