EURO 2024 Preview: Can Lewandowski and Poland Pull Off an Upset?

EURO 2024: Navigating Poland’s Chances in the Tournament

Poland’s Tough Draw and Transitional Squad

As EURO 2024 edges closer, the spotlight intensifies on Poland, a team balancing on the tightrope between seasoned experience and imminent renewal. The central narrative revolves around Robert Lewandowski, whose diminishing strike rate has not dulled his influence but highlights a squad that appears caught in a generational shift. This shift is palpable as they face a daunting group stage against the Netherlands, Austria, and France—truly a ‘Group of Death’.

Michal Probierz’s Tactical Acumen

Stepping up from the under-21s to the national team in September 2023, Michal Probierz brought a fresh perspective at a critical moment. His preference for a 3-5-2 formation and candid discourse marks a distinct departure from his predecessors. Probierz’s elevation was controversial but has gained traction thanks to strategic inclusions of younger players and a memorable qualification journey, highlighted by a nerve-wracking penalty shootout victory over Wales in Cardiff.

Emerging Talents to Watch

Amidst the backdrop of transition, some fresh faces are poised to become household names. Nicola Zalewski, Roma’s dynamic left-sided wing-back, is notable for his impressive ball-handling and offensive play. In midfield, Jakub Piotrowski emerges as a key player despite being lesser-known outside his current club Ludogorets in Bulgaria. These players symbolise the youthful infusion that Probierz is slowly integrating into the squad.

Key Strengths and Critical Weaknesses

While the defence may raise concerns, Poland’s strength undeniably lies in their seasoned players like Lewandowski and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, whose pivotal saves secured their spot in this tournament. However, the retirements of stalwarts like Kamil Glik and Grzegorz Krychowiak have left a void, diminishing the robustness of the team’s core. This blend of ageing icons and emerging talents gives this squad a distinct ‘in-between eras’ feel.

Cultural and Competitive Underpinnings

Off the pitch, Probierz isn’t shy about voicing his opinions, a trait that endears him to some and stirs controversy with others. His frank rejection of cronyism claims and critique of Barcelona’s treatment of Lewandowski are testaments to his forthright style. These moments not only shape his public persona but also reflect a broader, more engaged approach to handling media and public expectations.

“Given the manner of qualification, recent performances in major tournaments, and that they are the lowest-ranked side in the ‘Group of Death’, expectations aren’t high,” says Ryan Hubbard, a noted author on Polish football. Despite this, there is a cautious optimism that a tactical surprise or two could propel Poland beyond the group stages, especially against Austria, which could prove pivotal.

Conclusion: A Realistic Yet Hopeful Outlook

As EURO 2024 approaches, Poland finds itself at a crossroads. With a blend of experienced campaigners and promising newcomers, they are poised to challenge the expectations set by their tough draw. Whether this tournament marks the end of an era or the beginning of a new chapter in Polish football remains to be seen. What’s clear, however, is that under Probierz’s guidance, Poland will not go quietly, and their journey in Germany will be one to watch closely.

In essence, the narrative for Poland in EURO 2024 is not just about survival but about laying down a marker for the future—both for its stars and the tactical blueprint that Probierz is crafting. The tournament will be a litmus test for this blend of ambition and transition, and for fans and neutrals alike, it promises a story worth following.