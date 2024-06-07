Report: Man City Eyeing England Star as “Long-Term” Midfield Replacement

Manchester City Eye Adam Wharton for Midfield Future: A Long-Term Play with Short-Term Questions?

Manchester City’s midfield is undergoing a period of transition. As reported by the Evening Standard, the departure of Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan last year, coupled with the expected exit of Kalvin Phillips this summer, has left a significant void in Pep Guardiola’s engine room.

While Matheus Nunes’ arrival last season offered a glimpse into the future, his struggle for playing time raises questions about City’s current midfield strategy.

City’s Long-Term Plan

Enter Adam Wharton, the 20-year-old Crystal Palace star who has taken the Premier League by storm. His impressive performances since his January transfer from Blackburn, capped by a call-up to England’s Euro 2024 squad, have seen him emerge as a long-term target for City.

There’s undeniable talent in Wharton. His England debut against Bosnia and Herzegovina was a masterclass in composure, completing all 36 attempted passes [1]. Manager Gareth Southgate hailed him as a player England “have been short of for seven or eight years”. High praise indeed.

Wharton’s Future

For City, Wharton represents an ideal future fit. His ability to dictate play and control the tempo aligns perfectly with Guardiola’s possession-based philosophy. However, questions remain. Wharton is still under contract at Selhurst Park until 2029, and with Crystal Palace insisting he’s not for sale, City face a significant challenge in prising him away.

Then there’s the question of Kevin De Bruyne. With only one year remaining on his contract and a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia on the table, De Bruyne’s potential departure throws another curveball into City’s midfield plans.

Short-Term Options vs Long-Term Vision

City’s legal battle against the Premier League regarding sponsorship rules suggests a potential financial constraint on their transfer dealings this summer. This could force them to prioritise short-term solutions while keeping Wharton on their radar for the future.

Joao Neves, the highly-rated Benfica midfielder, is another reported target, but his hefty £102 million release clause makes him a less attainable option.

Wharton’s Stock Continues to Rise

While City contemplate their next move, Wharton’s stock continues to rise. His inclusion in England’s final Euro 2024 squad further enhances his reputation and strengthens Bayern Munich’s reported interest in him.

Conclusion: A Calculated Gamble?

Targeting Wharton is a calculated gamble for City. He undoubtedly possesses the talent to become a midfield mainstay, but his availability and price tag remain significant hurdles.

City must decide whether to pursue a short-term fix or commit to a long-term vision with Wharton at its heart. With De Bruyne’s future uncertain and Guardiola’s midfield in flux, the upcoming transfer window promises to be a fascinating watch for City fans.