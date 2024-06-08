Slovakia’s Euro 2024 Squad: Experience and New Talents

Slovakia’s Euro 2024 Squad: Experience and Intrigue

Few managerial stories are as unconventional as Francesco Calzona’s. His early days were spent juggling amateur football and selling coffee. However, his trajectory took a sharp turn when he joined Maurizio Sarri’s coaching staff at several clubs, including Napoli, where he formed a bond with Marek Hamsik, Slovakia’s legendary midfielder. This relationship played a pivotal role in Calzona’s appointment as Slovakia’s manager in 2022.

Initially met with scepticism, Calzona silenced doubters by guiding Slovakia through a challenging qualification group. Despite a shaky start with a draw against Luxembourg, Slovakia triumphed in every game except those against Portugal. Calzona’s brief return to Napoli, albeit less successful, didn’t tarnish his reputation, and he remains a respected figure in Slovakia.

Key Players to Watch at Euro 2024

Slovakia’s squad for Euro 2024 is a blend of seasoned veterans and promising young talents. Among the younger players, Tomas Suslov stands out, having been named Hellas Verona’s player of the year. Yet, the spotlight might shine brightest on forward Robert Bozenik. After a challenging stint at Feyenoord, Bozenik found his form at Boavista, scoring eight goals in 15 games last season. As Slovakia searches for a reliable goal scorer, Bozenik could be their answer.

Strengths: A Settled and Experienced Squad

A major strength of the Slovak team is its stability. The midfield trio of Juraj Kucka, Ondrej Duda, and Stanislav Lobotka is well-established, with Lobotka familiar with Calzona’s tactics from their time together at Napoli. The defence, anchored by PSG’s Milan Skriniar and Feyenoord’s David Hancko, is robust, while Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka provides a dependable presence in goal. This settled core is a significant advantage as Slovakia heads into the tournament.

Challenges: Finding Consistent Goal Scorers

One notable weakness is the lack of a proven goal scorer. With Hamsik retired and Robert Mak not included in the squad, Slovakia lacks a talismanic forward. While Bozenik shows promise, he will need to consistently find the net to alleviate concerns. The team’s reliance on a collective scoring effort, evidenced by 11 different players scoring in the qualifiers, might be a strength in disguise, promoting a more versatile attacking approach.

An Emotional Euro 2024 for Jan Novota

Jan Novota’s story adds an emotional layer to Slovakia’s Euro 2024 campaign. Forced to retire due to an enlarged aorta, Novota transitioned to coaching and now serves as the national team’s goalkeeping coach. His presence at the tournament, after overcoming significant health challenges, is a testament to his resilience and dedication to Slovak football.

Anticipations and Expectations

Expectations for Slovakia at Euro 2024 are cautiously optimistic. After a disappointing exit in the group stages at Euro 2020, the ease of their qualification campaign has raised hopes for a better performance this time around. While the team may not be among the favourites, their blend of experience and emerging talent makes them a potential dark horse in the tournament.

Slovakia’s squad for Euro 2024 includes:

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka (Newcastle United), Marek Rodak (Fulham), Henrik Ravas (New England)

Defenders: Peter Pekarik (Hertha Berlin), Norbert Gyomber (Salernitana), Denis Vavro (Copenhagen), Milan Skriniar (PSG), Adam Obert (Cagliari), David Hancko (Feyenoord), Vernon De Marko (Hatta), Sebastian Kosa (Spartak Trnava)

Midfielders: Matus Bero (Bochum), Juraj Kucka (Slovan Bratislava), Tomas Rigo (Banik), Patrik Hrosovsky (Genk), Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli), Ondrej Duda (Verona), Laszlo Benes (Hamburg)

Forwards: David Duris (Ascoli), Tomas Suslov (Verona), Ivan Schranz, (Slavia Prague), Robert Bozhenik (Boavista), David Strelec (Slovan Bratislava), Lubomir Tupta (Liberec), Leo Sauer (Feyenoord), Lukas Haraslin (Sparta Prague)

With a mix of seasoned campaigners and new faces, Slovakia’s journey in Euro 2024 promises to be an intriguing one.