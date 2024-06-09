Top Premier League Stars Part Ways with Clubs: Full List

Premier League Club Releases Ahead of the New Season

As the Premier League gears up for another exhilarating season, clubs have made significant changes to their squads, parting ways with numerous players. Among the prominent teams, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Chelsea have announced the departure of several well-known faces.

Notable Departures

Arsenal supporters will bid farewell to key first-team players Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares. Elneny expressed his feelings through an emotional statement earlier this week, marking the end of his tenure with the Gunners. Conversely, Tottenham is set to release Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, and Eric Dier, with Dier already securing a permanent move to Bayern Munich.

Chelsea has also lost Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, who will return to Brazil to play for Fluminense.

High-Profile Exits from Manchester United and Liverpool

Manchester United has confirmed the departures of Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane, two high-profile players who have been pivotal in recent seasons. Similarly, Liverpool announced exits on Wednesday, with Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip having already bid farewell to Anfield. These moves, though significant, were anticipated and did not come as a shock to the fans.

Comprehensive List of Released Players

Here’s a detailed look at the players released by various Premier League clubs:

Arsenal

Free Transfers : Cedric Soares, Catalin-Ionut Cirjan, Henry Oluwadurotimi Davies, Ovie Prince Ejeheri, Mohamed Elneny, Taylor Foran, Mauro Gomes Bandeira, Hubert Graczyk, James Andrew Hillson, Henry Jeffcott, Tyreece John-Jules, Alexander Michael Kirk, James Lannin-Sweet, Arthur Okonkwo, Kido Taylor-Hart, Billy Vigar.

: Cedric Soares, Catalin-Ionut Cirjan, Henry Oluwadurotimi Davies, Ovie Prince Ejeheri, Mohamed Elneny, Taylor Foran, Mauro Gomes Bandeira, Hubert Graczyk, James Andrew Hillson, Henry Jeffcott, Tyreece John-Jules, Alexander Michael Kirk, James Lannin-Sweet, Arthur Okonkwo, Kido Taylor-Hart, Billy Vigar. Released: Omari Kai Benjamin, Luis Brown, Noah Kailen Cooper, Kamarni Anthony Ryan.

Aston Villa

Free Transfers : Chisom Kenneth Afoka, Frankie Ealing, Taylor-Jay Phillip Hart, Aaron Christopher O’Reilly, Edward James Rowe.

: Chisom Kenneth Afoka, Frankie Ealing, Taylor-Jay Phillip Hart, Aaron Christopher O’Reilly, Edward James Rowe. Released: Jack McDowell, Dylan Reiss Mitchell, Abube-Calvin Onuchukwu.

Bournemouth

Free Transfers : Ryan Marlowe Fredericks, Benjamin Greenwood, Emiliano Marcondes Hansen, Baylin Tyrell Johnson, Jamal Lowe, Osanebi Ferdinand Okoh, Cameron Plain, Euan George Pollock, Darren Edward Andrew Randolph.

: Ryan Marlowe Fredericks, Benjamin Greenwood, Emiliano Marcondes Hansen, Baylin Tyrell Johnson, Jamal Lowe, Osanebi Ferdinand Okoh, Cameron Plain, Euan George Pollock, Darren Edward Andrew Randolph. Released: Noah Edward Crisp, Oliver John Eagle, Jack Paul Holman, Harry Joseph Redknapp.

Brentford

Free Transfers: Vincent Angelini, Shandon Harkeem Baptiste, Remy-Lee Bennison, Charlie Edward James Farr, Saman Ghoddos, Charles James Goode, Omaru Cruz King, Babu Ochanji Ombok, Angel Michael Mathaiya Waruith, Byron Cavan Wilson, Nathan Jay Young-Coombes, Erion Zabeli.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Free Transfers : Steven Alzate, Jack Samuel Lawrence Hinchy, Leigh Robert Kavanagh, Adam David Lallana, Brody Kevin Steve Peart, Tommy Reid, Bailey Leo Smith.

: Steven Alzate, Jack Samuel Lawrence Hinchy, Leigh Robert Kavanagh, Adam David Lallana, Brody Kevin Steve Peart, Tommy Reid, Bailey Leo Smith. Released: Jaydon Warren Peter Fuller.

Burnley

Free Transfers : Jack Frank Porteous Cork, Ackeme Cameron Francis-Burrell, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Kian Asa Gene Le Fondre, Marcel David Lewis, Michael O’Neill, Michael Ato Kwamena Parker, Renaldo Torraj, Jack Stephen Turner.

: Jack Frank Porteous Cork, Ackeme Cameron Francis-Burrell, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Kian Asa Gene Le Fondre, Marcel David Lewis, Michael O’Neill, Michael Ato Kwamena Parker, Renaldo Torraj, Jack Stephen Turner. Released: Jack Cameron Bates, Harry Robert Moss, Sonny Michael Pickup, Jack Rogers, Dylan James Sime, Oliver John Sweeney, Rohan Ellis Vaughan, Lucas Kevin Wane, Callum Joshua West.

Chelsea’s Significant Releases

Chelsea has parted ways with several players, the most notable being Thiago Silva. The veteran defender’s return to Brazil marks the end of an era for the Blues. Other free transfers include Joshua Royston Brooking and Thiago Emiliano Da Silva. The club has also released Noah Abraham Tobias Hay.

Crystal Palace, Everton, and Fulham

Crystal Palace has released Kelvin Obude Agho, Nathan Kirk-Patrick Ferguson, John-Kymani Linton Michael Gordon, Jairo Jocquim Riedewald, James Oliver Charles Tomkins, Noah Christopher Watson, and Vonnte Williams. The club has also released Giulio Jack Marroni.

Everton’s released list includes high-profile names such as Bamidele Jermaine Alli, Jack Joseph Barrett, Dylan Paul Graham, MacKenzie James Hunt, Kyle Alex John, Edward Michael Jones, Mohamed Katia Kouyate, Andrew Michael Lonergan, Mathew John Mallon, Andre Filipe Tavares Gomes, and Lewis Wesley Warrington. Additionally, they released Sebastian Paldan Jensen and Daniel Francis Maher.

Fulham has parted ways with Abdul-Nasir Oluwatosin Adarabioyo, Willian Borges Da Silva, Bobby Armani Reid, and Marek Rodak and released Caelan Brandon Avenell, Ma’Kel Preston Khamari Paul Bogle-Campbell, and Montague Hugh Dolan Conway.

Liverpool, Luton Town, and Manchester City

Liverpool released Thiago Alcantara Do, Melkamu Benjamin Daniel Frauendorf, Luke Hewitson, Adam Lewis, Job Joel Andre Matip, and Mateusz Konrad Musialowski. The club also released Francis Gyimah, Nathan John Hewitt Giblin, Niall Declan Osborne, and Cody Lee Pennington.

Luton Town’s releases include Joshua Richard Charles Allen, Luke David Berry, Tobias James Braney, Oliver James Camis, Archie Michael Heron, Millar Lee Matthews-Lewis, Admiral Dalindlela Muskwe, Wilfred Oluwafemi Onyedinma, Gabriel Jeremiah Adedayo Osho, Daniel Potts, Elliot Morgan Thorpe, and Ben Joseph Tompkins. They also released William Chan Houghton, Max Oscar Scott, and Marcus James Warren.

Manchester City released Josh Adam and Jamal Marcus Baptiste.

Manchester United’s Major Changes

Manchester United has confirmed free transfers for Jonathan Grant Evans, Thomas David Heaton, Thomas Andrew Huddlestone, Anthony Jordan Martial, Charlie Martin McNeill, Kie Simon Plumley, Shola Maxwell Shoretire, Raphael Xavier Varane, and Brandon Paul Brian Williams. The club also released Marcus Levi Lawrence.

Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, and Sheffield United

Newcastle United’s free transfers include Matthew Joshua Bondswell, William George Brown, Kyle Crossley, Lucas De Bolle, Amadou Diallo, Paul Dummett, Jordan Jovan Aaron Hackett-Valton, Jeffrey Hendrick, Loris Sven Karius, Shaun Antonio Mavididi, Michael Nqobile Ndiweni, Matthew Thomas Ritchie, Jude Peter Smith, Dylan Jay Stephenson, Rodrigo Gary Vilca Betetta, and Kelland John William James Watts. They also released Carter Jay Milmore, Eden Page, and Taylor Anthony Ross.

Nottingham Forest released Harry Nicholas Arter, Felipe Augusto De Almeida Monteiro, Wayne Robert Hennessey, Ethan J-Kwon Dermecoe Hull, Ateef Konate, Cheikhou Kouyate, Loic Junior Mbe Soh, and Scott Fraser McKenna. They also released Kevin Owusu Adueni, Tony Kouame Gbopo, Henry James Lister, Elijah Jerome Morgan, and Theo Henry Felix Robinson.

Sheffield United’s free transfers include Jordan Amissah, George Henry Ivor Baldock, Connor James Barratt, Christopher Paul Basham, Adam Rhys Davies, Fernando De Macedo Geremias, George Dickinson, Benjamin Drake, John Egan, Wesley Andrew Foderingham, Max Josef Lowe, Francis William Maguire, Oliver McBurnie, Oliver James Norwood, Benjamin Jarrod Osborn, and Dylan Wharton. The club also released Tavio Ciccarelli and Stafford Wesley Clarke.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur released Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Charlie Sayers, Kouassi Ryan Sessegnon, and Japhet Manzambi Tanganga. The club also released Billy Heaps and Kieran Lloyd Morgan.

West Ham United released Joseph Tetteh Anang, Keenan Appiah-Forson, Daniel Peter James Chesters, Jacob Christopher Knightbridge, and Obinze Angelo Ogbonna. The club also released Sebastian John Boothe, Liam Stephen Jones, Jemiah Umolu, and Blaise Lukadi Uwandji.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves released Bendeguz Bence Bolla, Louie Moulden, and Joe Michael Young. Additionally, the club released Muhamed Nordy Diomande and Dominic Luke Francis Plank.

This comprehensive list highlights the significant changes Premier League clubs undergo in preparation for the new season. With these departures, teams are looking to rebuild and strengthen their squads, aiming for a successful campaign.