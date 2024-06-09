Report: Who Will Own Everton Next? Top Contenders Revealed

Everton Takeover Speculations: An In-Depth Look

The race for ownership of Premier League club Everton is heating up, with multiple high-profile investors vying for control. This drama unfolds as current owner Farhad Moshiri’s efforts to sell the club reach a critical juncture.

Dan Friedkin’s Ambition

Roma owner Dan Friedkin, with a reported net worth of £4.8bn, has emerged as a significant contender. He seeks an exclusivity agreement to purchase Moshiri’s 94% stake in Everton, report BBC Sport. His involvement promises a substantial financial boost and new strategic direction for the club.

Other Interested Parties

BBC Sport reports that MSP Sports Capital, alongside local businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing, are also in the race. Their combined loan of £158m to the Toffees indicates a serious commitment to the takeover.

Additionally, Michael Dell, the CEO of Dell Technologies, and Kenneth King of investment firm A Cap have shown interest. The presence of such heavyweights underlines the club’s attractive investment potential.

John Textor’s Role

Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor has expressed interest in acquiring Everton. He is simultaneously looking to offload his 45% stake in the Eagles, further complicating the ownership landscape.

Previous Sale Attempts

Earlier efforts by Moshiri to sell Everton to 777 Partners fell through after a prolonged negotiation period, ending officially on 31 May. This failure leaves the door open for new bidders to step in and possibly reshape the club’s future.

Conclusion

As the battle for Everton’s ownership continues, fans await the outcome with bated breath. The involvement of such influential figures hints at a promising future, provided the new owners can deliver on their ambitious plans.