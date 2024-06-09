Report: Chelsea’s Transfer Hopes Dashed by Atletico’s Cerezo

Julian Alvarez: Chelsea’s Ambitious Pursuit and the Roadblocks Ahead

Chelsea’s aspirations of signing Manchester City’s forward Julian Alvarez have encountered a significant setback following comments from Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo. This development has added another twist to the transfer saga involving the Argentine striker, who has been a standout performer since his move from River Plate to Manchester City in 2022.

Alvarez’s Impact at Manchester City

Julian Alvarez’s arrival at Manchester City for a £14 million fee was met with high expectations, and he has not disappointed. The 2022 World Cup winner has netted 36 goals and provided 18 assists in 103 appearances, playing a crucial role in City’s triumphs in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup. Despite this impressive record, Alvarez’s future at City has been a subject of intense speculation. It is believed that the forward is unhappy with his current role, primarily due to being overshadowed by Erling Haaland, report Sports Mole.

Cerezo’s Bold Claim

Enrique Cerezo’s recent statements have further complicated Chelsea’s plans. Speaking to Uno TV in Mexico, Cerezo asserted, “Alvarez is a Man City player, and I believe he won’t be moving from there.” This strong declaration from Atletico Madrid’s president suggests that any move for Alvarez this summer may be unlikely, despite interest from several top European clubs.

Chelsea’s Forward Dilemma

Chelsea, under the new management of Enzo Maresca, is in desperate need of bolstering their attacking options. With their primary striker Nicolas Jackson needing competition, Alvarez seemed like a perfect fit. However, the Blues are now facing a daunting challenge in securing his signature. Alongside Chelsea, Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and French champions Paris Saint-Germain have also expressed interest in Alvarez.

Alternative Targets for Chelsea

As the uncertainty around Alvarez continues, Chelsea must explore other potential targets. The club has reportedly cooled their interest in Napoli’s Victor Osimhen due to his hefty £113 million release clause. Alternatively, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko appears to be a more feasible option, although they face stiff competition from Arsenal. Another name in the mix is Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been identified as a potential transfer target.

Conclusion

Chelsea’s pursuit of Julian Alvarez reflects their ambition to enhance their attacking prowess, but Enrique Cerezo’s comments have cast doubt on the feasibility of this move. As the transfer window progresses, it will be crucial for Chelsea to assess their options and act swiftly to secure the reinforcements needed for the upcoming season.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Julian Alvarez has made a significant impact since his move to Manchester City, and his performance data over the past year reflects his versatile capabilities on the field. Using the comprehensive statistical analysis provided by Fbref, we can delve into his strengths and areas for improvement.

Attacking Excellence

Julian Alvarez’s attacking prowess is evident from his impressive stats. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) rank him in the 96th percentile, highlighting his knack for getting into goal-scoring positions. With a high percentile in both shots total (93) and non-penalty goals (94), Alvarez has shown he is a consistent threat in front of goal. His assists ranking at the 85th percentile further showcases his ability to contribute to the team’s offensive play, not just through scoring but also by setting up his teammates.

Possession Play

Alvarez’s role in possession is also noteworthy. His performance in passes attempted and pass completion percentage, both in the 71st and 85th percentiles respectively, indicates his reliability in maintaining and distributing the ball. Although his progressive passes and carries are not as outstanding (49 and 23 percentiles), he excels in shot-creating actions (73 percentile), demonstrating his creativity and effectiveness in advancing the play into dangerous areas. Successful take-ons at the 71st percentile also reflect his ability to beat defenders and create opportunities.

Defensive Contributions

While Alvarez is primarily recognized for his attacking capabilities, his defensive contributions should not be overlooked. His stats in clearances, blocks, and tackles, while not extraordinary, show a decent level of involvement in defensive duties, with clearances at the 47th percentile and tackles at the 27th percentile. His aerial duels won are notably low at the 11th percentile, suggesting that he is less effective in aerial challenges.

Conclusion

Overall, Julian Alvarez’s performance data paints the picture of a dynamic forward with a strong offensive impact and solid possession skills, albeit with room for improvement in defensive contributions and aerial duels. These insights from Fbref underscore why Alvarez is highly regarded and why top clubs are keenly monitoring his progress.