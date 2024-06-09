Report: Could Marco Silva Replace Nuno at Nottingham Forest?

Marco Silva: Potential Surprise Target for Nottingham Forest

The Mail recently highlighted a potential shake-up in the managerial landscape of the Premier League, with Marco Silva being considered as a surprise target for Nottingham Forest. If Nuno Espirito Santo, who currently manages Forest, is lured away, Silva could be next in line. Silva, the current Fulham boss, signed a new deal last October which runs until the end of the 2025-26 season and includes a release clause of around £9 million.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Future in Limbo

Reports from Mail Sport in May indicated that Nuno was on the radar of clubs in Portugal and Spain after successfully guiding Forest to survival last season, despite a four-point deduction for breaching spending rules. Nuno has one year left on his contract, with an option for a further 12 months, yet this hasn’t deterred potential suitors.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns Olympiacos, has long admired Silva. Silva coached Olympiacos during the 2015-16 season, and although he has not worked for Marinakis since, the Greek shipping magnate has always kept an eye on his progress.

Silva’s Track Record at Fulham

Silva’s tenure at Fulham has been marked by notable success. He led the club to promotion in 2022 and subsequently secured respectable finishes in the Premier League, placing 10th and 13th in the following seasons. Fulham’s stability contrasts sharply with Forest’s financial challenges. Forest might have to sell players this month to comply with profitability and sustainability regulations for the 2021-24 accounting period.

The Allure of Nottingham Forest

Despite these financial constraints, Forest’s illustrious history, including European Cup victories in 1979 and 1980, combined with a passionate fanbase and ambitious future plans, make the club an attractive proposition for many managers.

In the past, Silva was courted by Saudi Pro League clubs Al Ahli and Al Hilal, offering lucrative terms. However, he opted to remain in the Premier League. West Ham also expressed interest before ultimately appointing Julen Lopetegui, former Spain and Real Madrid manager, this summer.

Transfer Rumours and Squad Overhaul

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid has reportedly shown interest in Forest defender Murillo. The Brazilian, bought from Corinthians for £10.2 million a year ago, could be sold for a substantial profit. Forest is also open to offers for forward Taiwo Awoniyi and is considering a move for their former forward Ben Brereton-Diaz, currently at Villarreal, if they sell Awoniyi.

Conclusion

The managerial merry-go-round in the Premier League continues to turn, and Marco Silva’s potential move to Nottingham Forest is a development worth watching. His successful track record at Fulham and the admiration of Evangelos Marinakis add an intriguing dimension to this story. Whether Silva will leave Fulham after three successful years remains uncertain, but Forest’s rich history and ambitious plans could be a compelling factor in his decision.