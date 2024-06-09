Sarri Opens Up on Leaving Chelsea: A Big Error

Maurizio Sarri has openly confessed that his departure from Chelsea five years ago was both a ‘fundamental mistake’ and ‘an enormous error’. The Italian tactician reflects on his brief yet eventful tenure at Stamford Bridge, marred by both triumph and missed opportunities.

Success in Europe

During his solitary season with the Blues, Sarri steered the team to a resounding 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the 2019 Europa League final. This victory marked a high point in his Chelsea career, showcasing his tactical acumen on the European stage. Additionally, Sarri’s squad reached the Carabao Cup final, only to fall to Manchester City in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout at Wembley.

Premier League Achievement

Under Sarri’s leadership, Chelsea secured a commendable third-place finish in the Premier League. This achievement highlighted the Italian’s ability to compete at the highest level of English football. Despite the success, Sarri chose to leave west London after just one year, returning to Italy to manage Juventus. His stint in Turin mirrored his Chelsea experience, lasting only a season and culminating in his dismissal despite winning the Serie A title.

Reflecting on Chelsea

When asked about his time at Chelsea, Sarri told Sky Sport Italy, “[Leaving was] a fundamental mistake in my career. We had everything required to remain.” He lamented the challenges of managing under the Roman Abramovich era, noting, “It’s a difficult club to work at where you probably don’t get to finish the second season, as practically nobody did.”

Regret and Realisation

Sarri’s reflections are tinged with regret. “At least I would’ve remained in the general Premier League situation,” he remarked. His Chelsea journey had seen the team finish third behind Liverpool and Manchester City, an impressive feat given the competitive nature of the league. He fondly recalled the Europa League triumph and the narrow Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

In conclusion, Sarri acknowledged his error, saying, “I made an enormous error that I should’ve avoided. The desire to return to Italy should’ve been inferior to the desire to stay in the Premier League, but that was not the case.”

During his tenure, Sarri oversaw 39 wins, 13 draws, and 11 defeats. Since stepping down as Lazio’s head coach in March of this year, the Italian has remained out of management.