Report: Man United and Arsenal Set To Miss Out On €40m Striker

Joshua Zirkzee: The Rising Dutch Star’s Potential Move to Milan

Looks like an Italy success story all round this one. As the transfer window heats up, one name making significant waves is Joshua Zirkzee. The talented Dutch striker is currently the subject of intense speculation, with a potential move to AC Milan on the horizon. In this piece, we’ll explore the latest developments surrounding Zirkzee, delve into his key stats, compare him with a fellow forward, and assess the likelihood and financial details of his prospective transfer.

What’s Been Said

According to Teamtalk, Zirkzee is keen on a switch to AC Milan after missing out on a call-up for Euro 2024. “The Dutch striker – disappointed not to be called up for Euro 2024 – still wants to play in the Champions League next season and, for this reason, United’s candidacy is now distant. Furthermore, in these last few weeks, Joshua’s preference seems to be to stay in Serie A and so Milan become – day after day – the favourite to sign him,” reports Teamtalk.

Arsenal had also been linked with the player and mentioned in the article. Milan have been working diligently to secure Zirkzee’s services, having agreed in principle on contract terms. The proposed deal includes a five-year agreement with a salary of €4.5 million to €5 million per year, a significant commitment that underscores Milan’s belief in Zirkzee’s potential.

Looking at the Key Stats

Joshua Zirkzee, at 23 years old, stands at 1.93 meters and plays as a centre-forward for Bologna in Serie A. In the 2023/24 season, he made 34 appearances in Serie A, scoring 11 goals and providing 5 assists, showcasing his ability to both finish and create chances.

His total minutes on the pitch this season amount to 2,774.4, indicating his importance to the team. Additionally, he played 3 matches in the Italy Cup, scoring 1 goal. Internationally, Zirkzee has represented the Netherlands U21 team, earning 19 caps and scoring 7 goals. Bologna finished their Serie A campaign in a respectable 5th position, with Zirkzee contributing significantly as their top scorer.

Drawing Comparisons

When comparing Zirkzee to another young forward, Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea provides a relevant benchmark. Both players are of similar age and are considered raw talents with room for development.

Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna, 2023/24)

– Appearances: 34

– Goals: 11

– Assists: 5

– xG: 9.0

– npxG: 7.4

– Touches in Box: 53

Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea, 2023/24)

– Appearances: 31

– Goals: 14

– Assists: 2

– xG: 18.6

– npxG: 18.6

– Touches in Box: 70

Zirkzee’s expected goals (xG) and non-penalty expected goals (npxG) statistics suggest he is slightly underperforming compared to his expected output, whereas Jackson has a higher xG, indicating more significant scoring opportunities. This comparison highlights Zirkzee’s potential, particularly if he can increase his goal-scoring efficiency.

Likelihood and Fee

Zirkzee’s current market value stands at €50 million, as per Transfermarkt, but the release clause of €40 million is known to all. His contract with Bologna extends until June 2026, providing Bologna with a strong negotiating position. However, Milan’s determination to sign him and the player’s preference to stay in Serie A will likely facilitate the transfer. The primary hurdle appears to be agent commissions, with Milan hesitant to exceed €8-10 million, while the player’s agent is reportedly seeking around €15 million. Despite this, Milan’s proactive negotiations and the player’s desire to join suggest a deal is likely, barring any late twists. Whether Arsenal and United missed the boat on this one is still to be seen.