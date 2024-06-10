Report: Wolves Beat Top Clubs for Star Signing

Wolves Secure Promising Talent Rodrigo Gomes

Wolverhampton Wanderers have made a significant move in the transfer market by securing a deal with Braga for the talented wide player Rodrigo Gomes. According to Ornstein from The Athletic, the 20-year-old Portugal youth international is set to join Wolves for €15 million (£12.7m). The agreement includes a five-year contract with an option to extend by 12 months, showcasing the club’s long-term commitment to Gomes.

Rodrigo Gomes’ Journey

Gomes is expected to arrive in the West Midlands next week to complete his medical. His impressive journey includes attracting interest from top clubs like Atletico Madrid, Bournemouth, and several German teams. Gomes has already made a mark at the international level, representing Portugal from Under-16 to Under-21.

Stellar Performance at Estoril

Last season, Gomes was on loan at Estoril, where he scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 36 appearances across all competitions. His performance has been nothing short of stellar, proving his potential to be a significant asset for Wolves.

Future at Molineux

Assuming everything goes smoothly with the medical, Gomes will join Gary O’Neil’s squad, aiming to improve on their 14th-place finish in the English top-flight last season. This signing is a promising step for Wolves as they look to strengthen their squad with young and dynamic talent.