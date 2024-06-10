Ankle Injury Puts Chelsea Star’s Pre-Season in Doubt

Nicolas Jackson’s Injury on Senegal Duty Spells Trouble for Chelsea

Chelsea’s hopes for the upcoming season have taken a hit with striker Nicolas Jackson suffering a “serious” ankle injury while on international duty with Senegal. The Blues forward limped off during Senegal’s 1-1 World Cup qualifier against DR Congo last week, raising immediate concerns about his fitness.

The Injury Incident

The 22-year-old Jackson was forced off late in the game in Diamniadio, an event that cast a shadow over Senegal’s campaign and Chelsea’s pre-season preparations. Jackson’s injury prevented him from participating in Sunday’s 1-0 win against Mauritania. Subsequent scans confirmed the severity of the injury, diagnosing it as a “serious sprain of the ankle.”

Potential Setback for Chelsea and Maresca

Chelsea now face an anxious wait to understand the full extent of Jackson’s injury. This development is a significant concern for new head coach Enzo Maresca, who is preparing for his inaugural pre-season with the team. Jackson, who netted 14 Premier League goals in his debut season at Stamford Bridge, is a key player for Chelsea. A disrupted pre-season could impair his readiness and form for the start of the campaign.

A statement from the Senegalese FA detailed the situation: “Nicolas Jackson injured his right ankle during the Senegal-DRC match on June 6, 2024. Radiology examinations (MRI) carried out on June 7 revealed a serious sprain of the ankle.”

Pre-Season Plans in Jeopardy

Chelsea’s pre-season schedule includes a tour to the United States, where they will face Wrexham on July 24. Jackson’s availability for this tour is now uncertain, which could impact the team’s preparations. The injury is a considerable setback as Chelsea looks to build momentum before the season begins.

Injury Woes Continue for Chelsea

Jackson’s injury adds to Chelsea’s growing list of fitness concerns. Last season, the Blues suffered 43 separate injuries, second only to Manchester United’s 45. This high injury rate has been a significant issue, affecting Chelsea’s consistency and performance throughout the 2023-24 season.

The club’s medical team will now be focused on ensuring Jackson receives the best possible treatment and rehabilitation. Chelsea supporters and the team will be hoping for a swift recovery to have their star striker back in action as soon as possible.