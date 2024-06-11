The Uncertain Future of Erik ten Hag at Man United

Erik ten Hag’s Future at Manchester United: Uncertainty Amid Triumph

Unresolved Future Despite FA Cup Glory

Over two weeks have passed since Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United triumphed over Manchester City in the FA Cup final, a match touted as potentially his final game. Despite this victory, United’s top brass have yet to make a definitive decision regarding the Dutch manager’s future.

United’s leadership initiated a comprehensive review of the season following their unexpected victory over City. Yet, there remains an air of uncertainty about Ten Hag’s fate. The pre-match narrative was heavily focused on Ten Hag’s job security, with some predicting his dismissal regardless of the Wembley outcome. Critics pointed to United’s dismal season, finishing eighth, their worst since 1989-90, when Sir Alex Ferguson nearly lost his position.

Ten Hag’s Determined Stance

Ten Hag remained resolute, asserting in a Dutch interview that the new co-owners, Ineos, aimed to rebuild the club “with me”. This claim, however, seems to have been based more on hopeful interpretation than reality. Ten Hag was likely reflecting on various discussions with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford, and Jason Wilcox, the Ineos team overseeing the football operations at Old Trafford post-acquisition.

In truth, United had planned a thorough review post-season, with the manager’s future as a significant component. Many in the media and the fanbase expected the review to conclude swiftly, revealing Ten Hag’s future by now. However, his success in defeating City and securing European qualification—achievements that eluded them throughout the season—made Ten Hag the first United manager since Ferguson to win consecutive season trophies. This feat empowered him to firmly address the club’s hierarchy: “When I started here I said I am here to win and also that I want to build a team. I am doing both. But if they don’t want me any more I will go and win and games and trophies somewhere else.”

Prolonged Review and Speculation

Following this statement, Ten Hag took a holiday, while United’s executives commenced their end-of-season review, emphasizing that no decisions about the manager would be made until its conclusion. Contrary to expectations of a quick assessment, it became evident that the review was neither a perfunctory summary nor a mere formality. United insiders insisted there was no fixed timeline for the review, dispelling notions of a resolution by the previous week. As the process enters its third week, there’s no indication of an imminent announcement.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag waits. During the spring, when linked with vacant positions at his former clubs Ajax and Bayern Munich, it was made clear his sole focus was managing United, where he has a year left on his contract. Despite this, various names have circulated as potential successors, including Kieran McKenna, who recently extended his contract with Ipswich, Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter, and Thomas Frank.

Future Uncertainties

Recent reports, including from BBC Sport, suggested Thomas Tuchel had withdrawn from consideration for a non-existent vacancy, having met Ratcliffe in Monaco last week. United have not confirmed this meeting or commented on its implications. Additionally, interest in Mauricio Pochettino, a leading candidate when Ten Hag was appointed and now unattached after leaving Chelsea, has also waned.

With United’s players either on international duty or taking a summer break, the club faces no immediate pressure to finalize their managerial decision. Brighton, often seen as exemplary in strategic planning, announced Roberto de Zerbi’s departure on 18 May, a week before the FA Cup final, yet have not appointed his successor.

All eyes remain on Old Trafford, with no clear outcome for Ten Hag. The Dutchman, a year still on his contract, is left in limbo, unsure whether he will continue his mission at United or find himself seeking triumphs elsewhere.