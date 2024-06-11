Euro 2024 Kick-Off: Germany’s Redemption vs Scotland’s Grit

Germany vs Scotland: Euro 2024 Kick-Off Match Preview

Germany’s Rejuvenation Ahead of Euro 2024

Germany will open Euro 2024 against Scotland, igniting the tournament with high anticipation. Since their World Cup victory in 2014, Germany’s national team has experienced a tumultuous journey, particularly highlighted by their disappointing performance in Qatar in 2022. However, recent developments have sparked a resurgence of hope among Die Mannschaft’s supporters.

The appointment of Julian Nagelsmann, a former Bayern Munich coach, has brought a renewed sense of optimism. Initially stepping in as an interim coach, Nagelsmann’s tenure has since been extended, reflecting the confidence the German football association has in his leadership. The return of seasoned midfielder Toni Kroos, coupled with key victories over football giants France and the Netherlands, has bolstered Germany’s morale and performance.

Scotland’s Journey to the Tournament

Scotland’s path to Euro 2024 has been notably impressive, securing victories over Spain and Norway during the qualification stage. However, their momentum was slightly dampened by a subsequent seven-match winless streak and a spate of injuries to key players.

Despite these setbacks, the Tartan Army remain determined to make their mark. Notably, Scotland will be without Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak due to injuries, with additional concerns over Andy Robertson and Lawrence Shankland, who both pulled out of training earlier in the week. The squad’s resilience will be put to the test against a revitalised German team.

Key Match Information

Date and Venue

Germany vs Scotland is set for an 8 pm BST kick-off on Friday, 14 June 2024, at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

Where to Watch

Fans can catch the match on ITV 1 and STV 1, with coverage starting at 6:30 pm. Live streaming will be available on ITVX and the STV Player, accessible for free with a subscription.

Team News and Predictions

Germany will be missing several key players including Mats Hummels, Leon Goretzka, Timo Werner, Julian Brandt, and Serge Gnabry. Notably, Kai Havertz’s brief stint as a left-back has ended, indicating a return to his more familiar attacking role.

In contrast, Scotland’s injury woes continue, with the absences of Dykes and Doak, and concerns surrounding Robertson and Shankland. Despite these challenges, Scotland’s spirited performances during the qualifiers cannot be underestimated.

Prediction

Given Germany’s recent upturn in form and the home advantage, they are expected to secure a victory. While Scotland could have posed a significant threat a few months ago, the shift in momentum suggests a likely outcome of Germany winning 3-1.