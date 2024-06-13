Report: Liverpool and Man United Lead Race for €32m Forward

Liverpool and Man United Leading the Race to Sign Maximilian Beier

What’s Been Said

In the latest transfer buzz, Manchester United have initiated steps to secure the signature of Hoffenheim’s young sensation Maximilian Beier. According to Sport Witness, the 21-year-old striker has caught the eyes of several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, and Brentford. As Sport Witness reports, “Manchester United, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Brentford are all said to be interested in Maximilian Beier.” The Red Devils have made the first move by inquiring about the terms for his transfer, highlighting a €32.5 million release clause.

This clause decreases by €2.5 million annually, making it a financially intriguing prospect for any interested clubs. Beier’s impressive performances and potential make him a valuable asset, with Bayer Leverkusen also showing interest in retaining him within the Bundesliga.

Looking at the Key Stats

Maximilian Beier has had an impressive run with Hoffenheim, featuring in 35 matches last season, where he netted 16 goals and provided three assists. The versatile forward, primarily playing as a centre-forward, also demonstrated his flexibility by filling in as a left winger and attacking midfielder when needed.

At just 21 years old, Beier has already made significant strides in his career, including a call-up to the German national squad for the upcoming European Championship. His stats for the 2023/24 season include 2,420 minutes played across 33 Bundesliga matches, contributing 16 goals and registering a substantial impact on the pitch. These figures underscore his potential and the reason behind the keen interest from top-flight clubs.

Drawing Comparisons

Comparing Maximilian Beier to Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson provides an insightful perspective on Beier’s potential. Both players have similar playing styles and positions, making this comparison particularly relevant. Beier has exceeded expectations with an xG (expected goals) of 11.4 yet he’s scored 16 goals. On the other hand, Jackson, with an xG of 18.6 managed 14 goals, underperforming his xG significantly.

Beier’s efficiency in front of goal is a testament to his clinical finishing ability, a trait highly valued in a top-tier striker. Moreover, Beier’s touches in the box and his progression stats indicate a forward who is constantly involved in high-value goal-scoring opportunities, making him a tantalising prospect for Premier League clubs.

Likelihood and Fee

With a release clause of €32.5 million, Maximilian Beier’s transfer fee is relatively fixed and could reduce further next year. His current market valuation, as highlighted by the transfer sources, aligns closely with this release clause. Beier’s contract situation, combined with his moderate wage demands, makes him an appealing target for clubs looking to invest in young talent with proven potential.

Although a move to a club like Manchester United or Liverpool might seem ambitious at this stage of his career, the structured release clause means clubs will be keeping a close watch on his development. The jump to a top Premier League club might be substantial right now, but his trajectory suggests that it won’t be long before he is ready for such a move.