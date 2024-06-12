Fabrizio Romano: Why Man Utd Chose to Stick with Ten Hag

Manchester United’s Decision to Stick with Erik ten Hag: A Deeper Look

Manchester United has decided to retain Erik ten Hag as their manager, a move that has sparked considerable discussion in the football world. This decision, reported by Romano via TEAMtalk, comes after an in-depth investigation by INEOS into Ten Hag’s tenure, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford, and Jason Wilcox.

Ten Hag’s Record at Manchester United

Since his appointment, Ten Hag has had a mixed record. He guided United to FA Cup and League Cup victories but has faced criticism for inconsistent Premier League results. This inconsistency led to speculation about his potential replacement, with several top names being considered.

David Ornstein reported that despite these challenges, United has decided to retain Ten Hag. Ornstein noted on social media, “Erik ten Hag to stay as Manchester United manager. MUFC end-of-season review culminated with decision to keep 54y/o in position. After talks today Dutchman will remain at Old Trafford [and] hold negotiations over [a] contract extension.”

Key Factors in the Decision

One of the primary reasons for this decision, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, is Ten Hag’s success in developing young talent. Players like Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo have shown significant improvement under his guidance. This focus on youth development aligns with United’s long-term strategy to return to the summit of both English and European football.

Romano further highlighted that Ten Hag is “happy” with the club’s decision, despite the lengthy review process. He has “no personal issues” with the evaluation and remains committed to the United project.

Alternatives Considered

The review process included sounding out potential replacements. Dharmesh Sheth reported that Gareth Southgate, Thomas Tuchel, Thomas Frank, Kieran McKenna, and Mauricio Pochettino were all considered. Ultimately, United’s inability to secure any of these managers solidified their decision to stick with Ten Hag.

Sources informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan that Tuchel and Pochettino were the top choices. However, when it became clear that neither was available, United opted to retain Ten Hag.

Moving Forward

Manchester United officials believe that Ten Hag can lead the team to greater success next season, especially with a more stable hierarchy and significant squad improvements. The focus now shifts to the summer transfer window, where United aims to make some high-profile signings to strengthen the squad.

Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford now seems secure, and with talks of a contract extension, he has the opportunity to continue his project. As United fans look forward to the new season, the hope is that stability and strategic signings will propel the team back to the top.

In conclusion, Manchester United’s decision to retain Erik ten Hag, despite a thorough review and considering other high-profile managers, underscores their belief in his ability to develop young talent and lead the team to success. The upcoming season will be crucial for Ten Hag to prove that he is the right man for the job.