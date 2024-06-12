Report: West Ham “Keen” on Signing €25m Former Chelsea Striker

Tammy Abraham’s Potential Premier League Return: A Calculated Risk or Desperation?

Tammy Abraham’s potential return to the Premier League has generated considerable buzz, with West Ham United leading the charge. The London club is keen on signing the Roma striker, but opinions on this decision are divided. West Ham is looking to replace their long-standing forward Michail Antonio, whose contract is set to expire. Abraham, who has had a mixed stint at Roma, seems to be their top choice.

Abraham’s time at Roma has been a rollercoaster. After a spectacular debut season, where he netted 27 goals, his performance dipped, scoring only nine goals in his second season. This past year, his time on the pitch was significantly reduced due to a cruciate ligament injury. As a result, Abraham’s current market value is estimated at €30 million, although a deal could likely be struck for €22-25 million, given his €16 million impact on Roma’s budget.

West Ham’s Strategic Move

The decision by West Ham to target Abraham is not without controversy. While some see it as a strategic move to secure a reliable striker for the coming years, others question the wisdom of investing in a player who has struggled with injuries and inconsistency. The Hammers’ need for a strong forward presence is clear, especially with Antonio’s departure imminent. Abraham’s previous success in the Premier League with Chelsea adds to his appeal, but his recent form raises concerns.

In light of Abraham’s fluctuating performance, Andrea Pugliese from Gazzetta highlighted the mixed reactions to West Ham’s interest: “The choice does not convince everyone.” The hesitation is understandable given Abraham’s recent history, but his potential to regain form could make him a valuable asset.

Competition from Aston Villa and Tottenham

While West Ham remains the frontrunner, Abraham has also attracted interest from Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur. Aston Villa, where Abraham had an impressive loan spell in 2018/19, scoring 26 goals in 40 appearances, is keen to bring him back. Villa almost secured his transfer last summer for around €40 million before his injury scuppered the deal.

Tottenham’s interest appears more tentative at this stage, with the club remaining “defilato” compared to West Ham and Aston Villa. However, the potential for a bidding war could drive up Abraham’s value, benefiting Roma financially.

Abraham’s Future in the Premier League

Abraham’s possible return to the Premier League is a significant talking point. His history with Chelsea and successful stint at Aston Villa prove his capability to perform at the highest level. However, the injury that sidelined him for much of the past season adds an element of risk to any potential transfer.

Andrea Pugliese emphasizes that Roma is unlikely to extend Abraham’s contract, which runs until 2026, due to his substantial salary of nearly €6 million per year. “Roma thinks about everything except this,” he notes, indicating the club’s readiness to negotiate a transfer.

The scenario presents a classic case of risk versus reward. For clubs like West Ham and Aston Villa, signing Abraham could provide the much-needed firepower up front. Conversely, the gamble lies in his ability to stay fit and replicate his earlier successes.

Tammy Abraham’s return to the Premier League is a fascinating prospect, filled with both potential and uncertainty. The interest from multiple clubs underscores his talent, but his recent injury history makes it a calculated risk. As negotiations progress, it will be intriguing to see which club secures his services and whether Abraham can reignite his career in England.