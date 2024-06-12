Preview: France Eyeing Perfect Start to EURO 2024 Ahead of Austria Clash

Euro 2024 Spotlight: Austria vs France

Clash of Titans in Dusseldorf

As Euro 2024 unfolds, a thrilling encounter is on the horizon with France taking on a rejuvenated Austria team. Scheduled for an 8pm BST start on Monday 17 June, 2024, at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, this match promises to be a riveting affair.

Viewing Details for Fans

Football enthusiasts can catch the action live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 7.15pm. Additionally, a live stream will be available on ITVX, ensuring no fan misses out on the excitement.

Team Dynamics and Updates

France, despite their impressive track record, enter the tournament with a blend of hope and caution. After a heart-wrenching penalty shootout loss to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final, the team has seen significant changes. The return of N’Golo Kante and the retirement of Raphael Varane mark a new chapter for Les Bleus. However, their recent performances have been inconsistent, leaving fans and critics pondering their potential.

On the other hand, Austria, under the guidance of Ralf Rangnick, who recently declined a prestigious coaching position at Bayern Munich, have seen their fortunes soar. Sadly, they will be without key player David Alaba due to injury, along with Xaver Schlager.

France too faces challenges, with Lucas Hernandez sidelined by a knee injury. In a significant development, Kylian Mbappe will don the captain’s armband for France, leading the team at a major tournament for the first time.

Tactical Expectations and Prediction

France traditionally starts slowly in big tournaments, and facing a motivated Austrian side is no small challenge. Yet, the depth and quality of the French squad might just tip the scales in their favour. Predicted outcome: France to edge out Austria 2-1 in a closely contested battle.

Historical Context

In their previous meetings, France leads with 13 wins to Austria’s 9, and 3 matches ending in draws. This historical edge adds an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming match.

As the teams prepare to face off, all eyes will be on Dusseldorf, where strategy, skill, and spirit will collide in a spectacle that captures the very essence of Euro 2024. This is more than just a game; it’s a narrative of resilience, ambition, and footballing prowess.