EXCLUSIVE: Paul Ince Slams “Utterly Ridiculous” EURO 2024 England Hype

The discussion around the current England football team’s capabilities and its comparison to legendary squads of the past is a hot topic among fans and pundits alike. According to Paul Ince, in partnership with Bet365, the notion that this England team could be the best ever is far from accurate.

England’s Current Squad: A Realistic Appraisal

Paul Ince, a veteran of England’s more illustrious footballing days, offers a critical perspective on the current England squad. He boldly asserts that comparisons between contemporary players like Adam Wharton and football greats such as Paul Gascoigne are “utterly ridiculous”. The current players, despite their potential, simply do not match the skill and impact of those from the 1990 or 1996 squads. “No disrespect intended, but in this squad are the likes of Adam Wharton who has very little experience,” Ince explains, highlighting the chasm in class and experience between eras.

Ince reminisces about the calibre of players in past England squads, mentioning icons like Bryan Robson, Frank Lampard, and Steven Gerrard. These players were not only talented but also brought a level of performance that elevated the whole team. The decline in the overall quality of international football further underlines his argument that the current squad, while good, does not hold a candle to those of the past.

England’s Grealish Conundrum

One of the more contentious selections for the England team involves Jack Grealish. Ince is baffled by Grealish’s omission, considering his ability to “change the momentum of a football match” and his superior skills in dribbling and creating opportunities compared to his contemporaries like Phil Foden and Cole Palmer. “He can also excite you, he sees the right pass. I don’t understand why he’s not been named in the squad,” Ince laments, indicating a missed opportunity to include a player who could offer something different.

Missing Flair on the Wings

The absence of tricky wingers like Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling, alongside Grealish, is a significant blow to the squad’s dynamics, according to Ince. The current team lacks the kind of players who can single-handedly break defences, which players like Sterling and Rashford have demonstrated in previous tournaments. “I don’t think England have got that type of player at the moment, I really don’t,” he states, stressing the need for such talents in high-stakes matches.

Looking Ahead: England vs. Serbia

Despite the criticisms, Ince predicts a victory for England in their upcoming match against Serbia, forecasting a 3-1 scoreline. He acknowledges the quality present in the Serbian team and warns against underestimating them, especially given England’s historical struggles against seemingly lesser teams. His experience tells him that England must remain focused and ready to confront a team that will not be intimidated by their reputation.

In conclusion, while the current England squad may have talent and potential, Paul Ince, with insights credited to Bet365, believes they do not yet compare to the legendary teams of the past. His analysis provides a sobering reminder of the cyclical nature of football, where today’s rising stars are tomorrow’s veterans, continuously compared to the ghosts of greatness past.