Wolves Seal £12.7m Portuguese Winger Deal with Braga

Wolves Secure Rodrigo Gomes from Braga

Wolverhampton Wanderers have finalised the signing of Portuguese winger Rodrigo Gomes from Braga for a fee of £12.7m. Gomes, 20, has penned a contract running until 2029, with an option for an additional year, after successfully passing his medical on Tuesday.

Early Acquisition Benefits Wolves

Wolves’ manager, Gary O’Neil, expressed his satisfaction with the early signing, stating: “I’m delighted, especially to get one in so early. I think in transfer windows it’s very easy for everything to drag on and get done very late, but from a squad point of view – laying plans for next season – it’s really important.”

Rodrigo Gomes had an impressive previous season, showcasing his versatility by playing in various positions. O’Neil highlighted Gomes’ potential: “For where we are as a club, he’s the perfect type of signing for us. He’s young and has potential.”

The full story as 20-year-old wide man Rodrigo Gomes makes the move from Braga to Molineux 🗞️ — Wolves (@Wolves) June 12, 2024

Building the Squad: Gomes and Doyle

Rodrigo Gomes marks Wolves’ second addition of the summer transfer window, following the permanent acquisition of Tommy Doyle from Manchester City, who was previously on loan.

O’Neil acknowledged the challenges ahead, commenting on Gomes’ potential: “He’s not proven at Premier League level yet, but he’s one we can definitely know we can get to that level – we can work with him and help him develop, proving himself in the toughest league in the world.”

High Hopes for Gomes

Rodrigo Gomes, who is also a Portugal Under-21 international, spent the last season on loan at Estoril. During his loan spell, he made 30 appearances and netted seven goals. Gomes debuted for Braga in 2020 and has one goal from 43 appearances with the club.

Wolves’ sporting director, Matt Hobbs, expressed his confidence in Gomes: “He’s a player we’ve followed for most of the season, since he first went on loan. He’s a player we know very, very well and have done an awful lot of work on but getting him in has been relatively smooth because Rodrigo was clear that he wanted to come here and is excited.”

Rodrigo Gomes’ arrival at Wolves brings hope and enthusiasm as the club continues to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level.