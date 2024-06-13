Glen Hoddle: The Key Man to England’s Euro 2024 Success

Foden: England’s Potential Answer to Pele and Messi

In a recent episode of the “In The Zone” podcast by Gambling Zone, football legend Glenn Hoddle expressed high hopes for Phil Foden, comparing his potential impact on the England team to that of football greats Pele and Messi. As the anticipation for Euro 2024 builds, Hoddle’s insights offer a fascinating glimpse into what could be a defining tournament for the young midfielder.

Foden: The Marquee Player for England?

When asked about his predictions for Euro 2024, Hoddle did not hesitate to highlight France as the favourites due to their balanced attack and defence, spearheaded by Kylian Mbappe. However, he was quick to point out that England has its own potential game-changer in Phil Foden. “Normally a tournament’s won by a special someone, a Maradona, a Messi, a Pele, one player that can actually make the difference. I think England has that with Phil Foden,” said Hoddle. This statement underscores the belief in Foden’s ability to turn games on their head with his skill and vision.

While England boasts a squad filled with talent, including the likes of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, Hoddle’s emphasis on Foden’s unique qualities sets the stage for the Manchester City star to take on a central role. “He’s that type of player, but we’ve got quite a few players that could end up being the main man in this tournament,” Hoddle added, acknowledging the depth of England’s talent pool.

Ronaldo’s Role in Portugal’s Campaign

The discussion also turned to Portugal’s prospects in the tournament, with pundits Didi Hamann and Guillem Balague weighing in on Cristiano Ronaldo’s role. Hamann suggested that for Portugal to succeed, Ronaldo must accept a reduced role, drawing parallels with Lionel Messi’s World Cup journey. “I think the big question will be whether he accepts a role where he’s a part-time player or maybe just a bench player for certain games because he won’t be able to play every three or four days,” Hamann noted.

Balague echoed this sentiment, highlighting the challenge for Roberto Martinez, the Portuguese manager, in managing Ronaldo’s expectations. “First thing he does when he gets named manager of Portugal, he goes to Saudi Arabia. He says ‘I need you, you’re gonna be essential to the team and you may not want to play all the games.’ Ronaldo suggested he will want to play every game,” Balague explained. This dynamic presents a potential hurdle for Portugal, with the need for a balanced approach crucial to their success.

England’s Goalkeeping Conundrum

Another significant topic of discussion was England’s goalkeeping situation, with both Hamann and Hoddle expressing concerns over Jordan Pickford’s temperament. Hamann stated, “He’s a good keeper, but I think his temperament lets him down at times. In a tournament when you might play seven games, there will be setbacks – you need a keeper who calms his teammates down.”

Hoddle’s analysis supported this view, suggesting that Pickford’s approach might hinder England’s chances of securing a major trophy. “I don’t think England win a big title with Pickford,” he remarked. This critique highlights a critical area where England may need to consider alternatives or hope for a marked improvement in Pickford’s composure under pressure.

Eze Over Grealish: A Bold Selection

The podcast also delved into the composition of England’s squad, with Hoddle praising the inclusion of Eberechi Eze over Jack Grealish. Hoddle expressed his admiration for Eze’s style and potential impact. “I saw Eberechi Eze when he was 17 or 18 at QPR, I thought then that he glides on the ball and is very easy on the eye. If he was Spanish or if he was Italian, we’d all be saying ‘wow, what a player’,” he enthused.

Hoddle also justified the exclusion of Grealish, citing his lacklustre season with Manchester City. “I wouldn’t have taken Jack Grealish instead of him. I think that’s a good decision from Gareth. Grealish has had a poor, mediocre season. He should be doing a lot more with Man City, who are a very good team,” he explained.

As Euro 2024 approaches, the insights from Glenn Hoddle, Didi Hamann, and Guillem Balague provide a rich tapestry of analysis and predictions. Whether it’s the high expectations for Phil Foden, the delicate management of Cristiano Ronaldo’s role, or the critical assessment of Jordan Pickford’s suitability as England’s number one, these expert opinions shape the narrative leading into what promises to be an exhilarating tournament.