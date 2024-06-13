Report: Atalanta Star Speaks on Rumoured £38m Liverpool Move

Liverpool and Atalanta’s Ederson Addresses Transfer Speculations

As the summer transfer window unfolds, Atalanta’s midfielder Ederson has been the subject of intense speculation, with Liverpool reportedly agreeing on personal terms for a £38 million move. Despite the swirling rumours, Ederson’s focus remains steadfast on his international duties with Brazil, particularly the upcoming Copa America.

Prioritizing National Duties Over Transfer Talks

Ederson, who recently debuted for Brazil in a warm-up match against Mexico, is experiencing his first call-up to the national team. In light of this, he has chosen to prioritize his international responsibilities over transfer speculations. “When I received my call-up, I told my wife and my agents: ‘Look, now I’m going to the national team, so you have to deal with what comes and what doesn’t come. Now I’m going to focus on the national team, it’s my first call-up, so my head has to be one hundred per cent there. And then I will think about my future’,” he shared with the Spanish newspaper AS.

Content at Atalanta Amidst Transfer Rumors

Despite the rumoured interest from major clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus, Ederson remains content at Atalanta. The Brazilian midfielder expressed satisfaction with his current club, especially following their recent triumph in the Europa League. “I am very happy at Atalanta. I’ve just won a great title, I’m very well integrated,” he stated, emphasizing his integration and happiness within the team.

Handling the Speculation

Ederson’s approach to the rampant speculation is marked by a strong trust in his long-standing agent, who has been with him for over 13 years. This trust allows him to concentrate fully on his performance on the field, confident that any significant developments will be communicated to him. “I trust my agents… the moment he thinks something positive is going to happen, he will tell me and we are in contact about that,” he remarked.

Furthermore, Ederson underlined the importance of the club’s stance in any potential transfer dealings. “If something comes up about a transfer, the club has to accept it first, and that is the most important thing. I have a good relationship with Atalanta, so the moment they come and tell me that they have some kind of offer, that will be when the talks start,” he explained.

Focused on the Present

For now, Ederson is fully engaged with the Brazilian squad, aiming to leave a strong impression in his first international outing. His commitment to national duties and his current club exemplifies his professionalism and focus, characteristics that have undoubtedly contributed to the interest from top European clubs. As the Copa America progresses and the transfer window heats up, Ederson’s future will be a focal point, but for the moment, his priorities are clear and firmly set on representing Brazil and enjoying his time at Atalanta.